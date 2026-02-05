Training for the Mission and the Medal: Staff Sgt. Curtis heads back to Olympics

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis, a member of the 31st Fighter Wing Communications Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, is preparing to represent Team USA on the world’s biggest stage for the second time at the XXV Olympic Winter Games.





Qualifying for the XXV Winter Olympics is brutally competitive. Only 232 U.S. athletes earned the right to represent the country in Milan-Cortina. NBC Olympics reported that thousands of athletes competed through years of races, rankings and trials for these spots. For Curtis, this moment is the culmination of years of discipline, sacrifice, and resilience, both as an athlete and as an Airman.





“When I first asked the Air Force [World Class Athlete Program] if I could be assigned to Aviano AB, the goal was always these Olympic games,” said Curtis. “Four years ago, I qualified for my first games in Beijing, but Milano Cortina was always the plan.”





Raised in a highly competitive household, Curtis grew up immersed in athletics. As the youngest of four siblings, she credits her upbringing and her father’s experience as a former NFL player for shaping her drive.





“I was always trying to keep up,” Curtis said. “I competed in everything: wrestling, track and field, softball, baseball and basketball. I never specialized in a specific sport early, and I believe that helped me more than anything.”





Curtis’s diverse athletic foundation eventually evolved from traditional collegiate sports to the bobsled, and ultimately the skeleton, an event that demands power, precision and fearlessness.

The Skeleton is a high-speed winter sport where athletes race headfirst down an icy track on a two-runner sled. The athlete sprints at the start to gain momentum, then they lie on the sled, shifting their body weight and shoulders to steer. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation reported athletes can reach speeds of up to 93 mph and experience a gravitational force of up to 5Gs.





“The first time I went down a skeleton track, I instantly knew [it was for me],” recalled Curtis. “You learn a lot about yourself in one run."





Her assignment to Aviano AB proved to be a massive turning point in her training. Stationed in northern Italy for more than four years, Curtis gained access to world-class European training locations in places like Cortina and the Swiss Alps. Despite this new access to a plethora of off-site training locations, Curtis made sure she utilized her home turf to her advantage. On base, Curtis credits Aviano’s facilities and support network, from the fitness centers and track to medical resources, for reinforcing the Air Force’s culture of fitness and readiness in her daily life.





“The Air Force has always valued fitness,” said Curtis. “For me, working out alongside other Airmen reminds me that I’m not separate from the mission.”





Balancing Olympic-level training with military readiness wasn’t always easy. As a mother, non-commissioned officer and a world class athlete, Curtis describes her daily routine as a careful balancing act, one made possible by strong leadership and teamwork within the 31st CS.





“SSgt Curtis’s ability to balance the demands of military service with world-class competition shows our Airmen that anything is possible, so long as you’re passionate, dedicated and driven to reach a goal,” said Lt. Col Ryan Williams, 31st CS commander.





While leadership points to her example, Curtis points back to her team, emphasizing that their confidence in her allows her to carry the same focus and discipline from the workplace to the world stage.“My leadership has been incredible,” said Curtis. “From my commander down to my supervisor, they’ve been extremely accommodating while still ensuring I’m fulfilling all my responsibilities as an Airman. Their trust frees me to focus when it’s time to perform.”







As the current points lead for skeleton on the U.S. team, Curtis prepares to carry more than her personal goals onto the frozen track. She also carries with her the weight of family legacy and representing the U.S. Air Force. Despite the pressure, Curtis remains grounded in the values that brought her to this point: discipline and resilience.





“After the games, I’ll be right back at Aviano AB doing my job,” said Curtis. “But for now, I have the privilege of representing the U.S. Air Force on the world stage, and I don’t take that lightly. At the end of the day, all I can do is prepare the best I can and put it together when it matters.”





Curtis hopes her journey inspires other Airmen to pursue their own athletic ambitions.





“Reach out. Research Air Force sports and look into the Air Force World Class Athlete Program,” Curtis said. “There’s more support out there than people realize, from intramural sports all the way to the Olympics.”

