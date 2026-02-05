Staten Island resident takes command of the New York Army National Guard Field Feeding Company

Photo By Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank | U.S. Army Capt. David Martin, incoming commander of the 1501st Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding), New York Army National Guard, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. David Myones, the 369th Division Special Troops Battalion commander, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2026. Myones was the presiding officer during the ceremony in which Capt. Jowayne Meadows relinquished command of the 1501st to Martin. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, Cortlandt Manor, New York - New York Army National Guard Capt. David Martin, a Staten Island resident, assumed command of the 1501st Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding) during a Saturday ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill on February 7, 2026.

Martin, who serves as a full-time deputy logistics officer with the 53rd Troop Command, replaced Capt. Jowayne Meadows who served as the 1501st’s commander since it was activated on January 20, 2024.

The 1501st is the first field feeding company in the New York Army National Guard and is part of the 369th Division Special Troops Battalion, which is commanded by Lt. Col. David Myones.

Myones, who presided over the ceremony, said, “In a very short period of time, the 1501st Field Feeding Company has become a statewide asset for the New York Army National Guard.”

The company started with only 47 Soldiers and has grown to 201, including mechanics and supporting staff.

According to Meadows, the company has served over 15,000 Soldiers, 100,000 plates and saved the state 35% on feeding costs in their first operational year alone. This ceremony marks the beginning of the company’s third year.

They’ve also won the New York State Philip A. Connely Competition, which recognizes excellence in Army food service.

Myones said, “To Capt. Meadows, you were the first commander of this unit and you have set a standard of excellence that will be hard to match.”

“We are not just changing commanders, we are marking the end of its first chapter, and the beginning of its next,” Myones said.

Martin, a Staten Island native, began his service in the New York Army National Guard as a second lieutenant, earning his commission through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Hofstra University in 2020.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminology with minors in Sociology and Civic Engagement, and a Master’s in Business Administration with a focus in finance from Wagner College.

During the COVID-19 pandemicin 2021, he was called to active-duty to serve as a battle captain in support of Joint Task Force Javits located at the Jacob J. Javits Center in New York City, which was the largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the country, at that time.

One year later, he was called back to active-duty to serve as the lead logistics officer, supporting the New York City Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner to manage daily operations during the tail-end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later that year, he deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (Spartan Shield) as the executive officer of the headquarters company 369thSustainment Brigade.

Capt. Martin continued his full-time service upon his return in 2023, as the assistant brigade operations officer, supporting the brigade's Warfighter 25-3 exercise for the 42nd Infantry Division, until his selection as the deputy logistics officer with the 53rd.

Myones said, “I've had the distinct pleasure of working with you in the past, and I know firsthand the quality of your character and the depth of your leadership abilities.”

In response, Martin said, “Sir, I can assure you, the winning culture of the 1501st will not skip a beat, and we will continue to answer our state and nation when called upon.”

Martin is a graduate of the Logistics Basic Officer Leader Course, Logistics Captain Career Course and the Support Operations Course.

His military awards and decorations include four Army Commendation Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Army Service Medal.

“While what lies ahead of us may be uncertain, I do know one thing for sure - we will be ready to accomplish our mission whenever, wherever,” Martin said, “Let’s roll!”