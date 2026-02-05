F-35 JPO leader awarded Bronze Star Medal

Photo By Walter Estrada | Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello (R), Program Executive Officer, F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, presents Air Force Lt. Col. Melissa Glindmeyer the Bronze Star Medal certificate, recognizing her outstanding contributions to Operations Rough Rider and Midnight Hammer. see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. – Air Force Lt. Col. Melissa Glindmeyer was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for outstanding contributions to “military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force” during a ceremony at the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office Feb. 2.

She was joined at the ceremony by her two children, Cora and Ellie, and her parents, Marc and Kristin Ehrler.

The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to a person in any branch of the military service who, while serving in any capacity with the armed forces of the United States on or after Dec. 7, 1941, distinguished themself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service, not involving participation in aerial flight, in connection with military operations against an armed enemy.

The award citation highlights her leadership in combat and her successful navigation of complex challenges, all while demonstrating a commitment to excellence.

“This is one of those things you would never think would happen in your career. The fact that it has left me dumbfounded,” said Glindmeyer. “Thank you for this moment. It is truly surreal!”

This is the first Bronze Star Medal awarded to an F-35 JPO-assigned employee.

“This award is a reflection of more than you and your work,” said Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello, Program Executive Officer, F-35 JPO, who presided and presented Glindmeyer her award. “All of this contributes to what you’re doing now in your current role. Today, we recognize what you did for our nation, inclusive of all your achievements. Thank you on behalf of the F-35 enterprise. Having you and your skillset representing the F-35 community is a huge deal for the enterprise.”

Among other accomplishments that distinguished her for meritorious achievement was her role in generating F-35 missions, including the platform’s first nine air-to-air kills “destroying an undisclosed number of Houthi targets” during Operations Rough Rider and Midnight Hammer between March and July 2025.

The award citation recognized her “outstanding achievements, remarkable service and dedication of duty.” Further, the write-up highlighted that "this recognition marks a notable achievement in a career defined by leadership, commitment and impact.”

She was serving as the commander, 34th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She was deployed from her position as the commander, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron, 388th Maintenance Group, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

Glindmeyer arrived at the JPO in August 2025. She leads the Conditioned-Based Maintenance Plus Branch. This branch develops and operates an information-based environment to enhance maintenance efficiency and effectiveness. It enables proactive and predictive maintenance, which informs fleet management decisions to enhance mission performance across U.S. Services, allies and partners.

Glindmeyer received her commission in 2009 from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado and was promoted to lieutenant colonel March 1, 2024.