301st Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – The 301st Mission Support Group welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 7, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Abel Ramos, commander of the 301st Fighter Wing, presided as Col. Gloria Field relinquished command to Col. Robert Wieman. “The change of command ceremony represents both continuity and change,” Ramos said. “While leadership transitions occur, the mission and the standards of excellence remain constant.” Field concluded her tenure after leading the Mission Support Group through a pivotal period that included the Air Force Reserve Command’s first fifth-generation fighter beddown, multiple deployments, and significant organizational transformation. Under her leadership, the group supported the transition to the F-35, secured critical infrastructure and manpower resources, and provided sustained support to Airmen at home station and across multiple combatant commands. “This was my favorite assignment in 27 years,” Field said. “Everything we accomplished was because of the dedication and resilience of this team. You made this group what it is.” As part of the ceremony, Field was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service, recognizing her leadership and lasting impact on mission readiness and installation support. Wieman, who previously served in multiple mission support leadership roles across the Air Force Reserve, outlined his priorities as incoming commander, emphasizing Airmen, readiness and continuous improvement. “We’re operating in one of the most complex global environments in modern history,” Wieman said. “To meet that challenge, we must take care of ourselves, take care of each other and stay focused on the mission. If we do that, we will remain ready for the future fight.” The 301st Mission Support Group provides critical installation and operational support—including civil engineering, logistics readiness, force support, communications and security forces—enabling the 301st Fighter Wing to maintain combat-ready forces in support of national defense. The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Air Force song and the departure of the official party, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility.