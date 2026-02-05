Following a Paper Trail

MARIETTA, Ga. – A Georgia National Guard unit is heading off to provide financial support to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Marietta-based 93rd Finance Management Support Unit (FMSU) held a departure ceremony Feb. 7 as the unit prepares to manage the financial operations for CENTCOM’s area of operation.

The unit will manage payments for meals and contractors and ensure that there are no pay discrepancies for the Soldiers. They will also conduct financial audits for the units in CENTCOM.

“We will be the first finance battalion to be evaluated by the 15th Finance [Battalion] out of Fort Hood,” explains 1st Lt. Guilliaume Kellogg, the commander for the 93rd FMSU Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHD).

The departure ceremony was held at the Joint Force Headquarters building at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The 93rd FMSU cased their battalion colors during the ceremony representing the unit’s readiness and preparation to execute missions away from their home station. The ceremony is symbolic of the Soldiers’ farewell and gave unit leadership the opportunity to thank the Soldiers’ families for their sacrifice.

“To the families, [we] just appreciate the support of lending your soldier to the National Guard and allowing us to be able to complete the mission,” Kellogg states. “And the ‘thank you for your service’ tag that we often hear, I believe that ‘that thank you for your service’ is just as necessary to the families as it is to the Soldiers.”

The 93rd FMSU was formed on Sept. 1, 2011, at Clay National Guard Center. It is the second finance unit in the history of the Georgia Army National Guard, and the first company sized unit. The 93rd was mobilized on Oct. 31, 2020, to support operation Freedom Sentinel before returning to Clay National Guard Center in 2021. The unit was reorganized to form a battalion HHD in August of 2023.

