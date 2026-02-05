(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard set to close Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Feb. 7, 2026 Lt. j.g. Sophia Madison Sophia.M.Madison@uscg.mil

    CHICAGO — Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is set to activate and enforce a temporary closure of the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal for electric fish barrier testing conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romeoville, Illinois, between mile markers 295.5 and 297.5, beginning Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 and scheduled to end Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

    Specifically, the closure will be in effect on the following dates for the following purposes:

    Feb. 7, 2026 – Feb. 13, 2026: Field Mapping & Touch Potential Testing Feb. 14, 2026– Feb. 22, 2026: Engineer Research and Development Center Barge Testing & Touch Potential Testing

    The established safety zone will occur daily between 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. CST and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. CST.

    All mariners are advised to be aware of the closure and to exercise extreme caution in the vicinity. Vessel operators shall contact the on-scene safety vessel via VHF-FM Channel 16 or at 414-747-7182 for any questions regarding the closure windows and passage through the safety zone.

    For questions regarding this news release, please contact Lt. j.g. Sophia Madison, Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at 414-405-6436, or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District Public Affairs, at 312-846-5530.

    -USCG-

    TAGS

    Illinois
    United States Coast Guard
    Army Corps of Engineers

