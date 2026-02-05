Army Reserve leaders visit the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade during the Always Engaged 23 Annual Training Exercise

Photo By Lt. Col. Joshua Frye | U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kelly Dickerson, left, Deputy Chief of Staff, G3/5/7, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, and Col. Melissa Adamski, right, commander of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, receive a briefing regarding unit training Aug. 16, 2023 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Always Engaged 23 is a multi-functional military intelligence exercise hosted by the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade designed to increase mission essential task proficiency, train with the unit’s mission command equipment, and operate communications systems. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Army Reserve leaders visited the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (336th EMIB) on Aug. 16, 2023, during its "Always Engaged 23" annual training exercise.

The event is a multi-functional military intelligence exercise hosted by the brigade to increase proficiency in mission-essential tasks, train with mission command equipment, and operate complex communications systems.

Among the visiting leaders were U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kelly Dickerson, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 for the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, and Col. Melissa Adamski, Commander of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command.

"My intent for Always Engaged 23 is for units to demonstrate effective use of the intelligence architecture, conduct military intelligence training that reflects doctrinal capabilities, and reinforce expeditionary mindset and culture by training in field conditions,” said Col. Courtney Ray, 336th EMIB, Commander.

The training integrated three simultaneous, dispersed exercises, including a staff exercise and intelligence support missions at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL), as well as a Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. During the exercise, the 325th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion and Charlie Company of the 378th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion were tasked with conducting operations at the Northeast Army Reserve Intelligence Support Center on JBMDL.

"During Always Engaged 23, the 336th EMIB trained in technical intelligence skills, tactical operations, and provided mission command, sharing real-time data through the Command Post of the Future and the TROJAN network," said Adamski. "I was so impressed with the competency, teamwork, and adaptability across every element of this brigade."

The successful completion of "Always Engaged 23" highlights the Army Reserve's commitment to maintaining a lethal and combat-ready force. The exercise not only sharpened the technical and tactical abilities of the intelligence Soldiers but also solidified their capacity to integrate seamlessly across multiple echelons, ensuring they remain prepared to meet the complex demands of modern warfare.