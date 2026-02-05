An Informative Visit: IMCOM Leadership Tours U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll

In a significant demonstration of senior leadership engagement, the U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll (USAG-KA) recently had the distinct honor of hosting the command team from the U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM). Lieutenant General James M. Smith, the Commanding General of IMCOM, and Command Sergeant Major Corey J. Perry, Command Senior Enlisted Leader IMCOM, made their inaugural visit to the remote but strategically vital Pacific atoll. They were joined by the IMCOM Pacific Command Team, comprising of Director Ms. Brenda L. McCullough and Command Sergeant Major Derek G. Wise, for what was described as a highly informative and comprehensive tour of the garrison’s diverse and critical facilities.



The visit served as a crucial opportunity for the IMCOM command team to gain a firsthand, on-the-ground perspective of the unique operational environment and living conditions at Kwajalein Atoll. As the senior leaders responsible for the management of all Army installations worldwide, their personal assessment of USAG-KA's infrastructure, services, and community well-being is invaluable. The trip underscored IMCOM’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that even the most remote garrisons are properly resourced and maintained to support both the strategic mission and the quality of life for the soldiers, civilians, contractors and families who call these distant posts home. For LTG Smith and CSM Perry, this first-ever journey to Kwajalein Atoll provided a foundational understanding that cannot be replicated through briefings and reports alone.



Upon their arrival, the IMCOM leadership was warmly welcomed by the USAG-KA command team Colonel Matthew Cannon, Commander U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll and Command Sergeant Major Stanely Jackson along with USAG-KA staff. The itinerary was mapped out to cover the full spectrum of the garrison’s responsibilities. The command team was escorted across the island by a series of subject matter experts, each providing detailed walking briefs within their respective areas of expertise. This hands-on approach allowed for candid discussions, direct observation of ongoing projects, and a clear-eyed assessment of the challenges and triumphs of operating a complex installation in the heart of the Pacific.



A primary focus of the tour was the well-being of the Kwajalein community, with extensive visits to the residential areas. The team inspected both legacy and newly constructed Army Family Housing, gaining an appreciation for the ongoing efforts to modernize living quarters and enhance the quality of life for families stationed thousands of miles from the continental United States. They also toured the Bachelors Quarters, recognizing the importance of providing comfortable and safe accommodations for unaccompanied personnel. The visit extended to the heart of the community: the Child & Youth Services (CYS) programs with visits tothe Child Development Center (CDC) and the “Namo Weto” Youth Center (YC). Here, the command team observed the critical role these facilities play in supporting working families and providing a nurturing, enriching environment for the youngest members of the Kwajalein family.

The operational and logistical backbone of the garrison was also a key area of inspection. The tour included a detailed overview of the island's fuels areas, which are the lifeblood of the atoll’s power generation and transportation capabilities. At the airfield, the IMCOM team received a briefing on air traffic control operations, highlighting the atoll’s role as a vital logistical hub for military and research activities in the region.



A significant portion of the tour was dedicated to the mission support marina, a facility that underscores the unique maritime nature of the garrison. Here, the command team reviewed one of the largest fleets of Army-owned watercraft. These vessels are not for recreation but are the essential connective tissue for the atoll, which is spread across numerous islands. The subject matter experts briefed the leadership on how this diverse fleet is key to supporting the mission and daily operations, facilitating the transport of personnel, equipment, and supplies between Kwajalein, Roi-Namur, and other islets. This logistical capability is paramount for the sustainment of the community and the direct support of the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site's strategic mission, making the marina a hub of constant and critical activity. The group broke for lunch at the Zamperini Dinning Facility which not only provided an assessment of the quality and provision of food services, a cornerstone of morale and readiness for all personnel, but also allowed some one-on-one discussions with section directors.



Recognizing that health and welfare are paramount, the tour included a comprehensive stop at the Kwajalein Hospital. The command team was briefed on the medical and dental services available to the community, understanding the unique challenges of providing healthcare in such a remote location. The tour also highlighted the garrison’s commitment to morale, welfare, and recreation (MWR), with visits to the small boat marina and other recreational facilities that provide essential outlets for relaxation and community bonding. Finally, a stop at the Provost Marshal Office provided insights into the security and law enforcement operations that ensure the safety and good order of the installation.



The visit by LTG Smith, CSM Perry, Ms. McCullough, and CSM Wise was more than a simple inspection; it was a powerful statement of support and a testament to the "People First" philosophy that guides the U.S. Army. The detailed, hands-on nature of the tour ensured that the senior leaders left with a deep and nuanced understanding of Kwajalein’s mission, its infrastructure needs, and the resilient spirit of its community. The insights gained during this initial trip will undoubtedly inform future resourcing decisions and strategic planning, ensuring that the U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll remains a premier, mission-ready installation for years to come.



[Images from IMCOM Command visit to Kwajalein Atoll](https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9507249/imcom-command-team-visits-kwajalein-atoll)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2026 Date Posted: 02.06.2026 17:23 Story ID: 557661 Location: MH Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An Informative Visit: IMCOM Leadership Tours U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.