Idaho Guard takes 2025 Chaplain Assistant of the Year

The chaplain corps not only provided a place where 1st Lt. Pablo Moreno felt at home in the military, but is a place where he is thriving and helping others do the same, as evidenced by his recent recognition of being named the 2025 Chaplain Assistant of the Year for the Air National Guard, which he was awarded prior to commissioning.

Moreno, who is now a full-time chaplain with the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing in Boise, Idaho, garnered the title of Best Chaplain Assistant last summer as he was closing out that portion of his career and preparing to commission and transition to the role of chaplain.

“What a great bow to put over my chaplain assistant career to end it with,” said Moreno, who received notification of the award by phone just as he was going to meet with an Airman who was struggling. “I was surprised to be honest because I felt like my whole career all I have been doing is seeking to do my best in whatever is going on in my life. And I have gone through some hard times too, but I’ve always had the mentality of ‘do your best,’ and it has paid off. I don’t do what I do for recognition; I just do it because I love what I do.”

Although religious work had been a part of his life — serving as a lay pastor and Elder in his church, as well as a volunteer chaplain for the Boise State men’s basketball team, which he has been doing for nine years — his military chaplain career is one that almost didn’t happen.

Moreno explains that he was a weapons Airman for six years and was planning to finish his military career as that commitment came to a close.

“After my first six, I was going to call it good,” said Moreno. “I was approached by the chaplain corps chaplains at the time, who said Pablo give us a chance, at least re-up for one year … because they knew what I had done on the outside as a pastor and a sports chaplain. So, I decided to re-up for one year during the COVID times, but it was enough of a perspective to see this is where I wanted to be.”

In May 2021 as a Senior Airman, Moreno was brought out full time to serve the Wing. Since that time he has continued to provide support, such as: plan Strong Bond events to help military families strengthen their relationships, conduct shop leadership events, and offer crisis counseling, whether it's personal, relationship or financial. As Moreno climbed through the ranks, he became an integral part of the Wing. In January 2023, his commander suggested that he become a chaplain, so he acted immediately. Starting the process that very month, he later earned his Master of Divinity degree in October 2024.

These types of impacts and growth are what the Military Chaplains Association, a congressionally recognized organization that is dedicated to the advocacy and professional excellence of military chaplains, look for when recognizing deserving chaplains and chaplain assistants. Each year they recognize religious affairs specialists from the active-duty, reserve, and guard components of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Calvin P. Titus Distinguished Service Award was presented to then Technical Sgt. Pablo Moreno by the Chief of Chaplains of the Air Force at a ceremony with all other branch award winners. The celebratory ceremony with other members who have a like-minded spirit is a memory Moreno appreciates, and it’s his day-to-day work with Wing leadership and Guardsmen for which he is forever thankful.

“This has been the best job I’ve ever had. I worked at a church for 10 years, a faith-based non-profit for five years, and the last five years — being here — has been the best gig I’ve ever had,” said Moreno of his work with the Wing. “I love the camaraderie, the support. It’s a very family environment … I love our team. I generally wouldn’t be where I’m at without their support and encouragement.

“My favorite part about being part of the chaplain corps is just serving the people,” said Moreno. “To come alongside folks in their bad times and good times, to be there to help them … I feel like my job is to come alongside people and give them hope.”