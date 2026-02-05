Dueling pianos entertainment event held at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Musicians with the Howl2Go band entertain Fort McCoy community members Jan. 23, 2026,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Musicians with the Howl2Go band entertain Fort McCoy community members Jan. 23, 2026, with a variety of songs as part of the Dueling Pianos event held at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Fort McCoy community members bought tickets to attend the event. The close-to three-hour show even had guests dancing around the room. (U.S. Army Photo by Ashley Sivert/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Musicians with the Howl2Go band entertained Fort McCoy community members Jan. 23 with a variety of songs as part of the Dueling Pianos event held at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



According to their website at https://www.howl2go.com, the band has a unique brand of entertainment that is family friendly.



“All our shows are 100 percent clean, family-friendly, and suitable for all ages,” the website states. “Our Dueling Piano show prides itself on playing high energy, fun music that has something for everyone. Sensitive to your guests, we do not perform any unsuitable material during a Howl2GO show.”



The website also states the entertainment group plays nationwide.



“Howl2GO is the only truly nationwide Dueling Pianos live music show,” the website states. “From Boston to Orlando, Kansas to Colorado, our fabulous teams of entertainers and production crew bring the Howl at the Moon party to you at any venue in any town.”



Dozens of Fort McCoy community members bought tickets to attend the event. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Director Scott Abell said it was great to see everyone come out despite some of the coldest winter weather the post has had in years.



“It was great to see so many members of our community brave the frigid weather to come out to support the event and have a great time,” Abell said. “We look forward to having more events like this.”



The close-to three-hour show even had guests dancing around the room. As one attendee said, “It was a good time.”



In recent years, Fort McCoy DFMWR has held this kind of entertainment at McCoy’s Community Center. Learn more about events and activities at Fort McCoy DFMWR by visiting their webpage at https://www.mccoy.armymwr.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”