World Class Athlete Program showcases Air Force excellence ahead of Winter Olympics

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.-- As the world prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, the Department of the Air Force is spotlighting the DAF Air Force World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), a unique initiative that develops elite competitors while strengthening military readiness, recruiting, and leadership development. Two Air Force service members assigned to DAF WCAP are set to compete on the international stage at this year’s Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy representing both Team USA and the Department of the Air Force. While their performances draw global attention, program leaders emphasize that WCAP’s impact extends well beyond competition results. “The DAF WCAP enhances recruiting by attracting elite athletes to train full time in pursuit of Olympic competition,” said Mr. Dale Filsell, Department of the Air Force WCAP and Shooting Program Manager. “This strategy aligns with the Secretary of War’s focus on ensuring the military has mission-ready, fitness-focused Airmen and Guardians.” In addition to recruiting elite talent, the program supports long-term retention. According to Filsell, most current WCAP athletes plan to continue serving beyond their athletic careers, with many aspiring to become career service members or commissioned officers. Each athlete accepted into WCAP incurs a three-year active-duty service commitment, reinforcing the program’s investment in future leaders. WCAP athletes also serve as ambassadors for the Department of the Air Force wherever they train or compete. Whether competing domestically or internationally, they are held to the same standards of professionalism, customs, and courtesies as all Airmen and Guardians. “All athletes understand they wear two uniforms, one representing the Air Force or Space Force and one representing Team USA,” Filsell said. “They wear both with pride and understand the responsibility that comes with representing their service on a national and international stage.” The skills required to succeed at the elite level, including resilience, precision, and dedication, translate directly to operational effectiveness. WCAP recruits' athletes who already demonstrate discipline at the highest levels of performance and traits that continue to benefit the force when athletes transition back into operational career fields. “Upon completion of WCAP, athletes return to the operational Air Force or Space Force, where that dedication continues within their respective specialties,” Filsell said. The program’s location at Peterson Space Force Base plays a key role in its success. Situated in “Olympic City USA,” WCAP benefits from close proximity to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, national governing bodies, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. These partnerships expand recruiting opportunities and strengthen collaboration across elite athletic and military communities. Looking ahead, WCAP leaders aim to expand the program and increase the number of athletes it can support. With the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2032 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, the program anticipates future opportunities to showcase Air Force and Space Force athletes on home soil. For this year, the goal for the 2026 Winter Olympics is clear: earning the program’s first-ever Olympic medal.

