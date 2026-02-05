Fort Knox program earns 2025 Installation Management Command B.O.S.S. ‘Best Community Service’ award

Photo By Savannah Baird | Fort Knox B.O.S.S. Soldiers team up with the Fort Knox Red Cross Warrior Warehouse for community service initiatives at Fort Knox, Kentucky in 2025. (Photo provided by the Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program) see less | View Image Page

Fort Knox B.O.S.S. Soldiers team up with the Fort Knox Red Cross Warrior Warehouse for

Fort Knox, Ky. — Installation Management Command recently announced its Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers “best of” awardees, and Fort Knox’s program won top honors in the “Best Community Service” category for large installations.

According to Fort Knox B.O.S.S. officials, the team won the accolade based on relief efforts made during the spring floods in 2025.

During an event on April 14, a team of 30 B.O.S.S. members aided in distributing approximately 7,700 pounds of essential supplies – cleaning products, pet food and other daily necessities – to Families impacted by the flood waters.

“We have built a culture of giving back in our program,” said Fort Knox Fort Knox Garrison Command Sgt. Maj Alex Licea, who also serves as the B.O.S.S. program’s senior enlisted advisor. “Our members have volunteered countless hours, and I think that just shows what our Soldiers are all about; their giving nature and their connection to this community.”

B.O.S.S. President Spc. Roberto Garcia said he attributes much of the win to the program’s previous president, Staff Sgt. Kendall White.

“The drive that Staff Sgt. White had with the Soldiers, and the way he gave back to the community when he was here was unspeakable,” he said. “When I took over, I was so glad I had a person that loved the B.O.S.S. program because I love the B.O.S.S. program.

“He had his own way of doing it, I have my own way of doing it, but the main thing is that we both give back to our people.”

Garcia said in addition to a level of pride in themselves, the program will receive a trophy and cash prize as part of the award. He said he intends to use the prize money to give back to his members for their dedication.

“Since we're getting $750, I am excited to take members to things that cost a little more money and be able to show up for the Soldiers that have been really coming through for the program,” he said.

“We have Soldiers of all ranks and positions in the program, and it means a lot to us to be able to give back. We’re consistently putting effort into community service and I can’t wait to see what this money can do for us.”

Along with flood relief, program members worked with the Fort Knox Red Cross Warrior Warehouse, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland and surrounding communities for community service initiatives.

According to B.O.S.S. officials, 1,025 Fort Knox B.O.S.S. Soldiers contributed 310 hours of volunteer service in total to local communities in 2025.

Whether it be supporting communities during a crisis or by simply feeding and walking dogs at a local shelter, Licea said Fort Knox B.O.S.S. members are happy to volunteer their time for community service.

“B.O.S.S. is the biggest ambassador program on post with a forward-facing element that's not necessarily tied to day-to-day readiness,” Licea said. “To be recognized for anything is amazing, but especially community service, because I think that's our bread and butter.

“I think the Fort Knox B.O.S.S. program definitely has the best community service program in the Army.”

Licea said the goal is to win “B.O.S.S. Program of the Year” in 2026.

