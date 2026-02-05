154th Regiment names Best Warrior Competition winner

CAMP SHELBY, Mississippi - Staff Sgt. Cory Williams was named the winner of the 2026 154th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) Best Warrior Competition, concluding several days of events designed to test Soldiers’ physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and professional knowledge.

Williams, a cavalry scout and instructor assigned to 1st Armor Training Battalion, 154th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), will advance to represent the regiment at the Mississippi Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition in March. Williams is a native of Pontotoc, Mississippi.

“I am grateful to God for the strength and opportunity to compete and earn Best Warrior,” Williams said. “I am even more grateful to stand beside a brother and friend in the fight - iron sharpening iron.”

The competition included events such as the Army Fitness Test, land navigation, marksmanship, obstacle course, ruck march, written examinations, and oral board evaluations. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate the highest levels of readiness, discipline, and professionalism.