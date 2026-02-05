JIATF-401 Acquires Advanced Kinetic Counter-Drone System to Enhance Warfighter Lethality

Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units in U.S. Army Europe and Africa prepare for an initial familiarization flight using a Bumblebee Quadcopter as part of a training exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan 28. 2026. Train the Trainer (T3) trains and certifies instructors on Bumblebee drone systems to ensure Soldiers can safely operate and teach others to use the platform. 7th Army Training Command's ranges, training capabilities and institutional resources like the Combined Arms Training Center ensures that U.S. Soldiers maintain and improve warfighting and readiness skills while in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Adrian Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units in U.S. Army Europe and Africa prepare for an...... read more read more

WASHINGTON — Feb. 4, 2026 — The Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) announced today it has awarded a $5.2 million agreement to Perennial Autonomy for the Bumblebee V2 counter-drone system to provide U.S. forces with a low-cost, low-collateral kinetic interceptor to defeat illicit drones at home and abroad.

The agreement was awarded January 30, 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin in March. The Bumblebee V2 is a next-generation FPV multirotor drone. The system is designed to physically intercept and neutralize hostile small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). This is achieved through a drone-on-drone collision when the Bumblebee V2 directly engages the threat, rendering both aircraft inoperable. This method provides a precise countermeasure that minimizes collateral damage, making it a safe and effective option for protecting troops on the battlefield and critical infrastructure in the homeland.

"This decision puts kinetic C-sUAS capability into the hands of our troops immediately,” said BG Ross, Director, JIATF-401. "The Bumblebee V2 provides a cost-effective, reliable interceptor that can neutralize threats without endangering our own forces or surrounding infrastructure. On the modern battlefield, where drones are a constant threat, having a low-collateral kinetic option is not just an advantage, it is increasingly becoming essential for protecting our forces."

The Bumblebee V2 will be operationally assessed by the Army’s Global Response Force in support of the recently established Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost (JIOP). This assessment will ensure the system meets the nation’s toughest demands for units who train to rapidly deploy on high-stakes missions across the globe, aligning with the JIOP's goal to accelerate the delivery of top-tier technology to warfighters.

"The Bumblebee V2 is fully NDAA compliant and is equipped with cutting-edge software that allows it to identify, track, and collide with other drones," added Major Cole Price. "This provides a crucial capability for our forces to counter the growing threat of autonomous systems."