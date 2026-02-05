419th honors top performing Airmen, civilians

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham | Winners from the 419th Fighter Wing's annual awards banquet take the stage Jan....... read more read more

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham | Winners from the 419th Fighter Wing's annual awards banquet take the stage Jan. 31,2026 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sergeant Anthony Pham) see less | View Image Page