419th honors top performing Airmen, civilians

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah– Nearly 300 people attended the 419th Fighter Wing’s annual Airman of the Year Banquet to award the wing’s top performing Airmen and civilians of 2025. Winners were announced in the following categories:
Airman of the Year Airman 1st Class Angeline Munguia , 419th Civil Engineer Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Tech. Sgt. William McCalmant, 419th Aerial Port Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Senior Master Sgt. Alan Hayford, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year Capt. Mary Kretzer, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Field Grade Officer of the Year Maj. Lantz Casey, 466th Fighter Squadron
First Sergeant of the Year Senior Master Sgt. Nicola Marler, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Civilian of the Year, Category 1 Ms. Toni Holben, 419th Mission Support Group
Civilian of the Year, Category 2 Mr. Zachary Murray, 419th Fighter Wing
Civilian of the Year, Category 3 Ms. Melody Chase, 419th Fighter Wing
Volunteer of the Year Staff Sgt. Amanda Detterbeck, 419th Operation Support Squadron
Key Spouse of the Year Mrs. Jackie Williams, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron
Team of the Year APS Team in support of IRF25
Honor Guard Member of the Year Tech. Sgt. Cherrelle Stott, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Diamond Sharp Award Tech. Sgt. Amy Barnes, 419th Mission Support Group
Employer of the Year Cedar City Police Department
