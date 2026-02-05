(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    419th honors top performing Airmen, civilians

    02.06.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah– Nearly 300 people attended the 419th Fighter Wing’s annual Airman of the Year Banquet to award the wing’s top performing Airmen and civilians of 2025. Winners were announced in the following categories:

    Airman of the Year Airman 1st Class Angeline Munguia , 419th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Tech. Sgt. William McCalmant, 419th Aerial Port Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Senior Master Sgt. Alan Hayford, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year Capt. Mary Kretzer, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Field Grade Officer of the Year Maj. Lantz Casey, 466th Fighter Squadron

    First Sergeant of the Year Senior Master Sgt. Nicola Marler, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Civilian of the Year, Category 1 Ms. Toni Holben, 419th Mission Support Group

    Civilian of the Year, Category 2 Mr. Zachary Murray, 419th Fighter Wing

    Civilian of the Year, Category 3 Ms. Melody Chase, 419th Fighter Wing

    Volunteer of the Year Staff Sgt. Amanda Detterbeck, 419th Operation Support Squadron

    Key Spouse of the Year Mrs. Jackie Williams, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Team of the Year APS Team in support of IRF25

    Honor Guard Member of the Year Tech. Sgt. Cherrelle Stott, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Diamond Sharp Award Tech. Sgt. Amy Barnes, 419th Mission Support Group

    Employer of the Year Cedar City Police Department

