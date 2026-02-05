Officer Commissioning Spotlight: MAJ Tatyana Ellison, Army Medical Corps Psychiatrist (60W)

MAJ Tatyana Ellison returns to the Army with experience, perspective, and a clear sense of purpose.



Direct commissioned into the Medical Corps as a 60W Psychiatrist through the Culver City recruiting company, her path back to uniform reflects commitment that never left. This is not a new beginning. It is a continuation of service.



Born in Leningrad, Russia, and now a naturalized United States citizen, MAJ Ellison first wore the uniform as an enlisted Soldier. She served honorably as a Specialist with the 4005th Field Hospital in Lubbock, Texas from 2001 to 2004. After completing her enlisted service, she transitioned to civilian life and pursued the demanding road of medical education.



Her academic journey spans Texas Tech University, the University of Texas at Arlington, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, Baylor University, and Harvard Longwood. Those years represent sustained discipline and focus required to become a physician in one of medicine’s most complex specialties.



Her reason for returning to Army Medicine is straightforward.



“It was a really good experience. I met good people and just felt that I had work left unfinished.”



Psychiatry plays a critical role in readiness. Mental strength, recovery, and resilience are central to the health of the force. MAJ Ellison brings clinical expertise paired with prior service understanding of military life. That combination allows her to care for Soldiers with insight that reaches beyond textbooks.



When professionals with this level of training and experience choose to serve again, the formation grows stronger.

