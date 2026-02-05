Modern Imaging, Safer Care

Photo By Jorge Gomez | A new CT scanner at Irwin Army Community Hospital features an integrated tablet-style control interface that allows radiology technologists to visualize patient positioning in real time and make precise adjustments before imaging begins. The technology ensures optimal image quality while minimizing radiation exposure. see less | View Image Page

Irwin Army Community Hospital has taken another step forward in modernizing patient care with the installation of a new computed tomography scanner (CT scan), the Siemens Healthineers SOMATOM go.Top. The system replaces a CT scanner that had been in service for more than a decade and brings improvements in image quality, patient safety, and diagnostic confidence.

The upgrade delivers one of the most important advances in the field: better imagery with less radiation exposure.

“The new scanner uses a combination of smart technologies,” said MAJ Christina S. Fullmer, diagnostic radiologist at IACH. “Special filters block unnecessary radiation, automated tools tailor the dose to the patient’s body size in real time, and advanced software allows us to create sharp images from a much lower dose.”

IACH is already seeing a 30 to 40 percent reduction in radiation dose compared to the previous scanner.

MAJ Fullmer explained that newer CT technology has advanced in much the same way as modern digital cameras.

“Think of it like a new smartphone camera,” she said. “It has a better sensor to capture a clear picture in low light (less radiation) and smarter software that removes graininess. The result is a higher-quality image.”

That improvement helps healthcare providers make faster and more confident diagnoses, according to MAJ Fullmer.

The scanner also works faster than older systems.

“The faster an image is captured, the more we reduce motion artifact,” MAJ Fullmer said. “Less blurriness means fewer repeat scans caused by movement or breathing.”

From a patient’s perspective, the improvements are practical and immediate.

“Exams are slightly quicker and more comfortable,” MAJ Fullmer said. “Patients don’t have to hold their breath as long, and higher-quality images means faster results and reduced anxiety.”

CT imaging is used in diagnosing many of the injuries commonly seen among Fort Riley Soldiers, including complex fractures, head injuries, spinal trauma, and internal bleeding.

“This technology allows providers to make timely decisions about treatment and return-to-duty status,” MAJ Fullmer said.

The new scanner also supports IACH’s commitment to caring for children safely.

“The scanner uses child-specific radiation doses and dedicated pediatric protocols that automatically adjust for a child’s age and weight,” MAJ Fullmer said. “This ensures the lowest possible exposure while still getting the images we need.”

The decision to replace the previous CT scanner was driven by the advancement in medical technology.

“Our previous scanner was over 10 years old,” MAJ Fullmer said. “Medical technology advances quickly, and upgrading ensures our patients benefit from safer exams, higher-quality images, and more accurate diagnoses.”

The installation of the SOMATOM go.Top reflects IACH’s continued investment in modern technology and high-quality care.

“As both a physician and a hospital commander, I understand how critical high-quality imaging is to timely, accurate medical decisions,” said COL Laudino Castillo, IACH commander. “Investments like this directly support the medical readiness of the 1st Infantry Division and ensure we continue to deliver safe, modern care to our Soldiers and their families well into the future.”