Officer Commissioning Spotlight: 1LT Annie Clouse, Army Nurse Corps, Critical Care Nurse (66S)

Some officers step forward with promise. Others arrive already shaped by responsibility. 1LT Annie Clouse is firmly the latter.



Commissioned through the Salt Lake City Medical Recruiting Station, 1LT Clouse entered the Army Nurse Corps as a 66S Critical Care Nurse. This specialty is built for high acuity environments where decisions must be fast, accurate, and steady under pressure. Her commissioning at Med Flight Headquarters marked the start of a military journey that aligns naturally with the work she already performs every day.



Originally from Zanesville, Ohio, and a graduate of Ohio University, 1LT Clouse brings real world experience from the front lines of emergency medicine. In her civilian role with MedFlight of Ohio, she serves as a rapid response flight nurse, caring for critically ill and injured patients during air transport. In that environment, space is limited, time is compressed, and the margin for error is extremely small. It demands calm judgment, technical mastery, and the confidence to lead through uncertainty.



Her motivation to serve reflects a calling that has been present since early on.



“From a young age, I have been drawn to the healing profession of nursing and the values of service, discipline, and leadership embodied by the United States Army. Earning a commission as an Army Reserve Nurse officer allows me to unite these passions, serving my country while continuing to advance as both a clinician and a leader.”



Army Medicine is built on professionals who can think clearly when conditions are anything but clear. Officers like 1LT Clouse do not simply join the ranks. They strengthen them, bringing proven experience, composure under pressure, and a mindset grounded in service.

The formation continues to grow with leaders who are already operating where skill meets responsibility.

