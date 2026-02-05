Italian, US Soldiers earn German military qualification

Photo By Pfc. Tamia Lee | A U.S. Soldier fires an M17 pistol during the pistol exercise portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 4, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tamia Lee) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — Italian and U.S. Soldiers accepted the challenge of earning the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge at various locations throughout Caserma Del Din, Feb. 2-6.

The GAFPB is a German Bundeswehr (armed forces) decoration that is one of the few foreign awards approved for wear on formal U.S. service uniforms.

Over 110 candidates reported for the assessment. U.S. participants included 99 Soldiers representing the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (T), 517th Geospatial Planning Cell, 79th Theater Sustainment Command (FWD), 21th Theater Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). They joined Italian soldiers with the Esercito Italiano’s “Folgore” Parachute Brigade.

German soldiers assigned to Support Battalion 8, 10th Panzer Division, proctored the assessment that determined whether candidates met the standard to wear one of the badge’s three qualification levels: gold, silver or bronze.

The evaluation’s intended goals included strengthening bonds between SETAF-AF directorates and adjacent units, building partner-nation military relations, and promoting esprit de corps while showcasing military and physical preparedness.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mitchell Hansen, executive officer for SETAF-AF’s intelligence and sustainment company, considered earning the GAFPB to be an important accomplishment at SETAF-AF, considering the extensive work his team does with allies and partners in Europe. Hansen also tested for his own badge while serving as officer in charge during the assessment, primarily acting as liaison.

“It builds trust and camaraderie working with our German partners… so we can complete our mission both in Europe and in Africa,” Hansen said. “This training has really opened my eyes, working with our Italian and German partners, because they each have different processes for completing the mission.”

Over four days, participants completed the Bundeswehr’s Basic Fitness Test, swimming and pistol marksmanship assessments, as well as a road march ranging from 3.72 to 7.45 miles (6 to 12 kilometers per German military regulations) with a 35-pound pack. Academic testing required participants to demonstrate first-aid competency and proficiency in chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear training.

Hansen considered the 100-meter swim to be the most challenging single event, which requires candidates to swim the distance in full uniform, then take off their blouses and trousers and throw them out of the pool.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Alvarado, an all-source intelligence analyst assigned to the 17th Military Intelligence Company, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), concurred with Hansen on the difficulty of the badge’s swim requirement. Having previously earned her U.S. Army Expert Soldier Badge, Alvarado said that the swim presented “a different type of challenge,” highlighting it as an example of skill sets candidates had to improve for GAFPB testing.

“I would usually never be [swimming] for my occupation,” Alvarado said. “Training with allied forces teaches us how differently they operate in different environments, what they’re proficient in, and what we can learn from them.”

Bundeswehr Capt. Stefanie Mayer, executive officer for 2nd Company, Support Battalion 8, led the team that administered the GAFPB testing and noted that both American and Italian candidates were “very fit and very trained.” She also pointed out other benefits of allies forming personal bonds while rising to meet the same challenges together.

“Especially notable was the camaraderie between the candidates,” Mayer said. “They were cheering each other on and having fun with these disciplines. We are looking forward to repeating this event again, maybe forming a lasting partnership [with the I&S company], and hopefully having the opportunity to come back or have a team do something with an American proficiency badge for German soldiers.”

The week’s assessment ended with an awards ceremony Feb. 6, when GAFPB candidates received recognition for their efforts. After organizers calculated the final scores, U.S. recipients had earned 11 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze GAFPBs. The Italian cohort received six gold and six silver badges.