U.S. Marine Corps Set to Participate in Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. – “The Commandant’s Own” United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps announces its participation in upcoming performances in Australia and New Zealand with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in February of 2026.



Led by the United Kingdom’s Massed Pipes and Drums, this year’s milestone show, “The Heros Who Made Us” will celebrate the 75th anniversary for the Tattoo featuring more than 1,000 performers from 13 countries around the world.



The United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps consists of more than 80 active-duty Marines and combines music with entertaining drill movements in a program described as Music in Motion.



Performances in Brisbane, Queensland, will occur at Suncorp Stadium from February 12, 2026 to February 15, 2026. The Marine Drum & Bugle Corps will also perform in Auckland, New Zealand, at Eden Park from February 19, 2026 to February 21, 2026.



This performance alongside the Royal Edinburgh Military tattoo is a monumental opportunity to showcase the U.S. Marines on an international stage among other international military ensembles. The experience highlights not only the musical talent of the Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, but the professionalism and precision that define their home duty station at Marine Barracks Washington, also known as the “Oldest Post of the Corps.”



To find tickets for this year’s event, patrons should visit [www.edintattoobrisbane.com.au](http://www.edintattoobrisbane.com.au) or [www.edintattooauckland.co.nz](http://www.edintattooauckland.co.nz)