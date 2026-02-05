Former Soldier who once guarded Unknown Soldier's Tomb is now senior enlisted leader in NY Air Guard wing

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller | New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Fasano, right, assumes the role of senior enlisted leader for the 109th Airlift Wing by accepting the wing guidon from Col. Steve Slosek, the 109th Airlift Wing commander, during a January 31, 2026 ceremony at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, new York. Fasano served in the Army and New York Army Guard from 1995 to 2003 and once guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Tuller) see less | View Image Page

Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, New York — A former Soldier who once stood guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, is now the senior enlisted Airman in the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing.

Command Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Fasano, who now lives in Malta but is originally from Garnerville, New York, took on his new role during an assumption of responsibility ceremony on January 31, at Stratton Air National Guard Base.

As the wing's senior enlisted leader, Fasano advises Col. Col. Steve Slosek, the wing commander, on matters affecting the enlisted force. His job is to set standards and ensure Airmen are prepared to support the mission at home and abroad.

"It's a humbling feeling," Fasano said. "The responsibility that comes with this position weighs heavily on me."

"My role is to set the tone for the enlisted force, make sure their voices are heard and help prepare Airmen and their families for whatever the future may hold," he said.

The 109th Airlift Wing, with a strength of just over 1,000 Airmen, flies the worlds largest ski-equipped aircraft, the LC-130.

Fasano, joined the Army in 1995 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard", at Fort Myer, Virginia. From 1997 to 2000 he served as a Tomb Sentinel, one of the elite Soldiers trained to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

While assigned to the 3rd Regiment, Fasano was authorized to wear the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge. The badge is the third least awarded skill badge in the Army. Only the Army's Horsemanship and Astronaut badges are awarded less frequently.

In 2001 He left the active Army and joined the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 105th Infantry Regiment, where he served until 2003.

In his remarks, Fasano said he still lived buy the Tomb Sentinel's Creed.

"My standard will remain perfection," Fasano said.

"Perfection may not be attainable, but if you chase it, you will always exceed the standard. That's what those who gave their lives for this country deserve," he added.

After leaving the active Army Fasano enrolled in the New York Police Department Academy and went on to serve as a New York City Police Officer before also serving with the Town of Warwick Police Department in Orange County, New York, and the City of White Plains Police Department.

While enrolled in the Police Academy he responded to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In 2010 Fasano joined the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh.

He served as a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, as well as in a number of non-commissioned officer positions of increasing responsibility.

Fasano also took part in missions in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2023, he served as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the wing's 137th Airlift Squadron during a deployment to Qatar.

From September 2024 to December 2025, he served as the senior enlisted leader of logistics, engineering and force protection at Air National Guard headquarters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Among Fasano's awards are the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal.

Fasano said he is excited to serve the 109th Airlift Wing and looks forward to working alongside Airmen, leaders and families across the unit.

"I love coming to work," he said. "This is an incredible wing, and I'm honored to be here and help move it forward."