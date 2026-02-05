USACE refreshes fish attractor sites at J. Strom Thurmond Lake

Photo By Michael Ariola | Evan Brashier, a conservation biologist, and Adam Weatherford, chief of the Forest,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | Evan Brashier, a conservation biologist, and Adam Weatherford, chief of the Forest, Fish and Wildlife Section for the J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, refresh fish attractor sites at J. Strom Thurmond Lake on Jan. 12, 2026. The fish attractors improve fish habitat and create productive fishing locations for anglers. see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District recently refreshed five fish attractor sites in J. Strom Thurmond Lake, also known as Clarks Hill Lake.



The Savannah District maintains a network of strategically placed fish attractor sites across the lake that improve fish habitat and create productive fishing locations for anglers.



The fish attractors are constructed from five cut pieces of golden bamboo that form the main structure. Holes are drilled into the bamboo, and aluminum wire is threaded through the holes to tie the pieces into a rigid bundle.

Each bamboo bundle is securely fastened to cinder blocks, which serve as weighted bases to keep the attractors upright and anchored to the lake bottom.



The Savannah District refreshes the fish attractors annually to ensure they continue to function as effective habitat and reliable fishing spots. The process includes replacing or adding bamboo to existing structures and ensuring each attractor remains securely attached to its cinder block and upright. Placement may also be adjusted as lake conditions change over time.



Fish attractors are placed in locations that are easily accessible to anglers and provide favorable conditions for supporting healthy fish populations. Sites are selected near existing fishing docks, along bank fishing zones within casting distance from shore, and in deep-water areas where the attractors will not interfere with navigation or swimming.



“The primary function of the fish attractors is to concentrate fish in specific areas, making them easier for anglers to target,” said Evan Brashier, a conservation biologist with the Savannah District.



The underwater structures attract smaller species, such as sunfish and crappie, by providing shelter and foraging opportunities. In turn, these smaller fish draw larger predators, including bass, striped bass and hybrid bass, making the attractors productive sites for sport fishing.



“These fish attractor projects are part of a long-term effort to improve both habitat and fishing quality at J. Strom Thurmond Lake,” Brashier said.



In addition to bamboo attractors, the Savannah District enhances underwater fish habitat at the lake by submerging donated recycled Christmas trees. Shallow-water habitat is also created through the planting of maidencane (Panicum hemitomon) and American water willow (Justicia americana). These plant species provide food and cover for fish and create favorable conditions for reproduction.



J. Strom Thurmond Lake is located on the Savannah River about 22 miles upstream from Augusta, Georgia. It is one of three reservoirs along the upper Savannah River managed by the Savannah District.