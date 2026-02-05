From Baseball Pitcher to Navy Medicine’s Biochemistry Officer of the Year

Photo By Nicholas Pasquini | From the pitcher’s mound to the front lines of naval science, Lt. Cmdr. Elih M. Velazquez-Delgado’s unconventional path has culminated in one of Navy Medicine’s highest honors. Velazquez-Delgado, a U.S. Naval Research Laboratory chemistry division military deputy and acting division head for military support, was named Navy Medicine’s 2025 Biochemistry Officer of the Year on Dec. 20, 2025, for exceptional leadership, administrative excellence, and transformative contributions to radiation and nuclear defense research. see less | View Image Page

From the pitcher’s mound to the front lines of naval science, Lt. Cmdr. Elih M. Velazquez-Delgado’s unconventional path has culminated in one of Navy Medicine’s highest honors.

Velazquez-Delgado, a U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) chemistry division military deputy and acting division head for military support, was named Navy Medicine’s 2025 Biochemistry Officer of the Year on Dec. 20, 2025, for exceptional leadership, administrative excellence, and transformative contributions to chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear (CBRN) defense research.

“Lt. Commander Velazquez-Delgado’s achievements highlight the power of leadership, innovation, and service,” said NRL Commanding Officer Capt. Randy Cruz. “His dedication to research excellence and mentorship embodies the mission of the laboratory and strengthens Navy Medicine as a whole.”

After five seasons in the minors as a https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=velazq001eli, Velazquez-Delgado narrowed his focus from the strike zone to molecules. He now oversees scientific efforts that directly support forward-deployed Sailors and Marines facing CBRN threats.

“Baseball taught me discipline and precision,” Velazquez-Delgado said. “I now apply those same principles to naval science in service of the warfighter.”

Currently assigned as the acting division head for military support at NRL, Velazquez-Delgado provides oversight across six scientific divisions and recently delivered the Department of War’s (DoW) first-ever Scientific and Technology Warfighting Acquisition Maturation System for Radiation and Nuclear technology – a framework designed to rapidly move critical innovations from the laboratory to operational use. “Our focus is speed to capability,” Velazquez-Delgado said. “Technology must be deployable, sustainable, and life-saving – not just proven in a lab.”

“Lt. Cmdr. Velazquez-Delgado has been a trusted member of my leadership team, where he consistently brought scientific rigor, strategic perspective, and mission focus to complex decisions,” said NRL Chemistry Division Superintendent Dr. John Russell, SES. “As a Naval officer and doctoral level biochemist, he offers a rare balanced perspective of scientific innovation with operational relevance and long-term impact when assessing research proposals. His technical judgment and leadership are exactly what Navy Medicine needs as we move critical capabilities from concept to the Fleet.”

According to Rear Adm. M. Case, director of the Navy Medical Service Corps, Velazquez-Delgado’s leadership was pivotal.

“Lt. Cmdr. Velazquez-Delgado exceeded every expectation. He immediately demonstrated exceptional drive, sound judgment and expert administrative knowledge well beyond his seniority,” Case said. “He identified and prioritized an array of critical projects to close urgent capability deficiencies identified by combatant commanders. His proven dependability, unwavering dedication to the mission, and profound understanding of emerging scientific challenges were pivotal to successfully navigating complex joint environments and leading Navy Medicine into the future.”

Through partnerships with the Office of the Secretary of War’s Nuclear Deterrence, Chemical and Biological Defense office, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Velazquez-Delgado helped establish a DoW-wide acquisition and sustainment framework with measurable performance metrics and accelerated transition pathways.

“We are no longer waiting for innovation to survive the system,” Velazquez-Delgado said. “We are engineering a pipeline that delivers.”

His work emphasizes aggressive maturation of technologies from Technology Readiness Level 3 to 7, ensuring that scientific breakthroughs result in fielded, operational capabilities. By leveraging fast-track contracting and dedicated prototyping funds, the program ensures CBRN technologies remain dynamic and responsive to emerging threats.

Beyond the laboratory, Velazquez-Delgado is preparing to assume duties as commanding officer of the SN Craig B. Wibberley “Pathfinders” Division and Training Ship Antietam in Frederick, Maryland, where he will mentor 85 Naval Sea Cadets ages 10 to 18.

“Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment,” he said. “Whether in science, service, or leadership, the principles are the same. Mentorship isn't just about passing down orders; it’s about passing down the ‘why.’ When a Naval Science Officer mentors Sea Cadets, we aren't just teaching them how to wear a uniform – we’re teaching them to innovate, analyze, and lead the scientific future of the Fleet.”

A native of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, Velazquez-Delgado earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Universidad del Turabo before completing a doctorate in biochemistry and biophysics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He completed postdoctoral fellowships at the Broad Institute of MIT, Harvard and at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, specializing in drug discovery and targeting previously “undruggable” proteins.

Before his scientific career, Velazquez-Delgado was drafted in the 17th round out of José Campeche High School and pitched professionally in the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants organizations, as well as with the Criollos de Caguas and Indios de Mayagüez.

That athletic background, he said, continues to shape his approach.

“Handling pressure and constant self-assessment are essential,” Velazquez-Delgado said. “Those lessons translate directly to solving the hardest problems on today’s battlefield.”

His leadership and results have delivered lasting advantages to Navy Medicine and the joint force – proving that nontraditional paths can lead to extraordinary impact.

“As both a service member and a scientist, Lt. Cmdr. Velazquez-Delgado functions as the interface between the real-world needs of warfighters and the lab’s research capabilities,” said Travis Novak, Ph.D., a research chemist from the NRL Chemistry Division. “When I was developing my most recent research proposal, he was proactive in ensuring my team’s awareness of military equipment, developing helpful connections to both civilian and uniformed personnel, and communicating the impact of the project to funding agencies. His knowledge, passion, and leadership continue to set the highest standard in support of our science at NRL.”

As Velazquez-Delgado often tells young scientists and Sailors alike: “Science is a team sport – and the mission always comes first.”