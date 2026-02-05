Five NY Air Guard members named Airmen of the Year for 2026.

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Brittany Carrier, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Brittany Carrier, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.... read more read more

LATHAM, New York — Five of the New York Air National Guard's 5,872 members have been named Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2026.

The New York Air National Guard, with five flying wings and the Eastern Air Defense Sector, is the largest Air Guard in the United States.

The New York Air National Guard has elements based in Niagara Falls, Syracuse, Rome, Schenectady,Newburgh and Westhampton Beach on Long Island.

The Outstanding Airman of the Year Award recognizes four enlisted Airmen and a junior officer who have distinguished themselves during the previous year.

Their nomination is a testament to their dedication, superior performance, and commitment to excellence, according to Major General Gary Charlton II.

"Each of you represents the highest caliber of Airmen in our force, and we are honored to serve alongside you," Charlton said.

The recognized Airmen are:

Senior Airman Austin Conaway, from Lancaster, Airman of the Year. Senior Airman Austin Conaway, a fuels distribution operator, is assigned to the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, and is a Lancaster resident.

The 174th flies the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft.

Conway, who joined the Air National Guard in 2019, is assigned to the 174th Logistics Readiness Squadron. In 2025 he distinguished himself during deployments to the Middle East while demonstrating exceptional skill in safely fueling Air Force aircraft.

Staff Sgt. Dylan Kimball, from Oswego, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.

Staff Sgt. Dylan Kimball, is assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, which flies the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft from Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse.

He is a security forces Airman who resides in Oswego and joined the New York Air National Guard in 2018. Kimball was honored for his leadership and operational excellence during security, investigative and emergency response roles in 2025. He played a critical role during an emergency response at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland while deployed there.

Master Sgt. Brittany Carrier, from Sherill, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.

Master Sgt. Britanny Carrier is assigned to the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome and is a Sherill resident.

The Eastern Air Defense Sector, headquartered in Rome, is a part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and is responsible for the air defense of the United States east of the Mississippi.

Carrier, who enlisted in 2013, serves as section chief of network cyber defense operations.

She was recognized for her leadership by taking charge of a unit drug demand reduction program, reallocating personnel to handle an information technology manning shortfall of 40 percent and corrected short falls in cyber operations during a key exercise.

She also oversaw the modernization of 202 workspaces while orchestrating computer network operations across three systems.

Senior Master Sgt. John McGhee, from the Bronx, First Sergeant of the Year.

Senior Master Sgt. John McGhee, a member of the 106th Rescue Wing from the Bronx, was named the First Sergeant of the Year for 2025.

In the Air Force a first sergeant is a senior noncommissioned officer responsible for the health, morale, welfare, and discipline of enlisted personnel in a unit and advises the commander on unit readiness, manages discipline, and supports families.

McGhee was recognized for his role in leading a non-commissioned officer development program for over 100 senior sergeants across the New York Air Guard. He also fostered a culture of physical resiliency and team building across the 106th Rescue Wing through an inclusive fitness program. McGhee also led a successful initiative to encourage more Airmen to use the mental health counseling services available to them.

Capt. Anton Andriyanov, from Clifton Park, Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Anton Andriyanov, is a member of the 109th Airlift Wing, based at Stratton Air National Guard base outside Schenectady and a resident of Clifton Park.

The 109th Airlift Wing is the only unit in the world which flies the ski-equipped LC-130 version of Hercules. Andriyanov is civil engineer who was recognized for leadership, mission execution and resource management during operations while deployed and here in New York.

During a deployment to Israel. Andriyanov led a $31 million construction program at two forward operating bases while overseeing 15 infrastructure projects which enhanced combat readiness. He also worked with Israeli and defense officials to move $10.5 million in projects forward.

Andriyanov authored the first installation development plan for a forward operating base in Israel, establishing standardized construction practices across the theater. Upon returning to New York, he secured funding for four construction projects and oversaw the selection of a firm to design the wing's first secure facility for communications.

Beyond his military duties, Andriyanov supported his local community by coordinating transportation and equipment for a home-school sports team.

New York's winners will now compete against other Air Guardsmen from across the country for the Air Guard's Best Airman awards.