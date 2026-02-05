FRCSW hosts WWII, Korea and Vietnam Vets

On Monday, February 2, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) had the distinct honor of welcoming veterans from Honor Flight San Diego for a comprehensive tour of our industrial facilities. These remarkable men and women, who answered the call during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, represent a legacy of courage and service that continues to shape our nation and our Navy today.



Throughout the visit, veterans witnessed firsthand how the dedicated men and women of FRCSW carry that legacy forward in support of the modern-day warfighter. From advanced maintenance and repair capabilities to the skilled craftsmanship behind every platform, the work being done at FRCSW directly enables today’s Sailors and Marines to succeed in an increasingly complex global environment, just as these veterans once did in their own time.



A particularly meaningful moment occurred when FRCSW Commanding Officer CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera presented challenge coins to two World War II veterans, both 105 years old, honoring their extraordinary service and the enduring impact of their sacrifices. The visit concluded with a heartfelt lunch generously catered by FRCSW employees Carlos and Lanie Taitano, further demonstrating the pride, gratitude, and personal connection FRCSW employees feel toward those who paved the way.



This visit served as a powerful reminder that while technology, aircraft, and battlefields may change, the mission remains the same. To support those who defend our nation. The exchange was deeply meaningful for both the veterans and the FRCSW workforce, reinforcing that today’s readiness is built upon yesterday’s sacrifice. FRCSW employees were truly honored to welcome these veterans and remain profoundly grateful for their service as we continue to support America’s warfighters, past, present, and future.



FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

