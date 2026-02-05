Keller researcher receives NATA recognition

CONGRATULATIONS to Kenneth L. Cameron, PhD, MPH, ATC, FNATA who was selected to receive the National Athletic Trainer’s Association (NATA) Foundation’s 2026 Medal for Distinguished Athletic Training Research.



Cameron is Director of Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research, John A. Feagin Sports Medicine Fellowship at Keller Army Community Hospital.



The NATA Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Athletic Training Research recognizes an established researcher who has sustained a prolific body of work that has contributed to research in the field of athletic training and health care.



“Dr. Cameron's work is a cornerstone of the John A. Feagin Jr. Sports Medicine Fellowship, providing evidence-based research that elevates clinical practice in musculoskeletal injury/treatment and directly enhances the health & readiness of our service members,” said Lt. Col. Michael Donohue, MD, Director of the John A. Feagin Sports Medicine Fellowship. “This prestigious and well-deserved award recognizes his tireless dedication, which has directly led to improved outcomes thatextend far beyond our Military community to benefit a wide range of patients.”



“The NATA Foundation presents this medal as one of its highest research honors,” said Col. Sean J. Hipp, Commander, Keller Army Community Hospital. “This award is a testament to Dr. Cameron's prolific body of work and his impact on the athletic training profession.”



The NATA Foundation champions research, supports education, and enhances knowledge to optimize the clinical experience and outcomes within the diverse patient populations served by the athletic training profession. Each year, the NATA Foundation recognizes those that excel in the areas of research and those that lead the way in service to the NATA Foundation and the athletic training profession.

