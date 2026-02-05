(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz

    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz

    Photo By Sgt. Seth Smith | U.S. Army Pfc. Gerson Baena and Spc. Brandon Patee compete head-to-head during the...... read more read more

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Story by Sgt. Seth Smith 

    505th Signal Brigade

    FLORENCE, Ariz. — Soldiers from across the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade competed in the brigade’s annual Best Warrior Competition at the Browning Reserve Center Jan. 29–31, testing their physical endurance, technical proficiency and tactical skills over three days of demanding events.

    Six junior enlisted Soldiers participated in the competition, completing an Army Fitness Test, written exam, land navigation course, confidence course and a 12-mile ruck march. Competitors also demonstrated their marksmanship skills using the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator, executed squad-level tasks during an assault lane situational training exercise, and appeared before a sergeant major evaluation board to assess their military knowledge, bearing and professionalism.

    The event challenged Soldiers across multiple disciplines while reinforcing readiness, resilience and the warrior mindset required to operate in complex environments. The brigade-level competition also prepares top performers to advance and represent the unit at higher headquarters competitions. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), showed his support by joining competitors for the final event, completing the 12-mile ruck march alongside them in under three hours.

    Spc. Ryan Olson, assigned to Bravo Company, 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, earned the title of brigade Best Warrior. Spc. Adrian Saldana, assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, finished as runner-up. Olson, Saldana and last year’s brigade winner, Spc. Luis Herrera, are scheduled to compete in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior Competition in March.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 10:16
    Story ID: 557599
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz, by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    best-warrior--competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version