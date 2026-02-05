505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade hosts Best Warrior Competition in Florence, Ariz

Photo By Sgt. Seth Smith | U.S. Army Pfc. Gerson Baena and Spc. Brandon Patee compete head-to-head during the hand-release push-up event of the Army Fitness Test at the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition at the 98th ESB Headquarters in Mesa, Arizona, Jan. 29, 2026. The Army Fitness Test measures Soldiers’ physical readiness, strength and endurance as part of the multi-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Smith) see less | View Image Page

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Soldiers from across the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade competed in the brigade’s annual Best Warrior Competition at the Browning Reserve Center Jan. 29–31, testing their physical endurance, technical proficiency and tactical skills over three days of demanding events.

Six junior enlisted Soldiers participated in the competition, completing an Army Fitness Test, written exam, land navigation course, confidence course and a 12-mile ruck march. Competitors also demonstrated their marksmanship skills using the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator, executed squad-level tasks during an assault lane situational training exercise, and appeared before a sergeant major evaluation board to assess their military knowledge, bearing and professionalism.

The event challenged Soldiers across multiple disciplines while reinforcing readiness, resilience and the warrior mindset required to operate in complex environments. The brigade-level competition also prepares top performers to advance and represent the unit at higher headquarters competitions. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), showed his support by joining competitors for the final event, completing the 12-mile ruck march alongside them in under three hours.

Spc. Ryan Olson, assigned to Bravo Company, 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, earned the title of brigade Best Warrior. Spc. Adrian Saldana, assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, finished as runner-up. Olson, Saldana and last year’s brigade winner, Spc. Luis Herrera, are scheduled to compete in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior Competition in March.