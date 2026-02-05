Charging stations provide Soldiers, families with convenience to charge their vehicles

FORT POLK, La. — Fort Polk is pleased to announce the activation of 15 dual Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, now available for use by both privately owned vehicles andgovernment-owned vehicles. Each dual charging station is capable of recharging two electric vehicles simultaneously, enhancing convenience for users. There are 15 duel charging stations strategically located throughout the installation, including at post headquarters (Bldg 350), Transportation Motor Pool, the Bowling Alley, the intersection of 3rd Street and Mississippi Avenue, the Commissary, and the PX.

Many of the stations are activated or soon will be.

Those with government vehicles already have a card to use at the stations. They just have to follow the instructions on the screen.

Civilians using the stations will have to sign into the system and establish a Charge Point account.

“There is an app they can download — ChargePoint — to set up their account,” said Jeffrey Rodgers, Fort Polk’s installation energy manager. “They can also scan the QR code on the charging station.”

Rodgers said he wants to make the Fort Polk community aware that this option is available to them when charging their electric vehicles.

“The charging stations are there, available and anyone can use them anytime they need to,” he said. “There is no fee to use the station, people will only have to pay the fee per kilowatt hour used.”

The charging stations are level two, which means they are more powerful than older stations.

“You should be able to get a full charge within eight hours,” Rodgers said. “One of the biggest benefits for EV owners is having that faster charging station available to them on Fort Polk.”

Rodgers said if they live on post, they don’t have to use a slower 1/10 battery to charge their vehicle at home.

“Instead, if they work near one of the chagrining stations, they can plug it in when they get to work and by the end of the day their car will be fully charged,” he said.

Rogers said Installation Command provided Fort Polk with funds, more than a million dollars, to install the chargers for the ease and benefit of anyone who has an EV.

“We want people to use them,” he said.

Date Taken: 01.29.2026 Date Posted: 02.06.2026