51st CBCS virtualization innovation powers C3 dominance

Photo By Joseph Mather | Senior Airman Joshua Powers, 5th Combat Communications Group System Learning Center cyber transport systems instructor, operates a virtualized tactical data link system using an expeditionary communications kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2026. Airmen with the 51st Combat Communication Squadron designed the virtualized TDL system to connect a variety of deployed tactical systems without the need for additional hardware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

The 51st Combat Communications Squadron with the 461st Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is using innovative technologies to deliver flexible and combat-ready command, control and communications, or C3, capabilities to the joint warfighter in any environment.

Master Sgt. Vincent Martinez, 51st CBCS Expeditionary Communications Technology Integration Center manager, and Staff Sgt. Kleo Malaveci, 51st CBCS Radio Frequency Transmission System supervisor, have developed a plan to accomplish more while using less.

They’ve virtualized portions of tactical data link kits that warfighters use to securely share real-time information. Put simply, virtualizing a TDL kit means replacing specialized, physical hardware with software applications that can run on a standard computer.

The new approach requires less hardware, expands the tactical bubble by integrating diverse TDL feeds, and provides a more accurate common operating picture to enhance battlefield situational awareness.

“By virtualizing capabilities, we’re able to cut out some hardware and make a deployment solution to change the cost of a kit to just licensure and radios,” said Martinez.

Martinez says virtualization enhances air dominance when C3 lines are severed or degraded by adversaries by providing vital information to the leaders conducting capabilities-based assessments.

“During those times, if we can provide local and subordinate elements’ situational awareness to that commander, we’re in a better place to execute proactive maneuvers and even robust the targeting chain for those with the ability to do something with that information,” said Martinez.

“The project represents a major leap forward in agile communications capability,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, 461st ACW command chief. “It directly enhances the 461st Air Control Wing’s mission by enabling faster, more resilient data exchange against peer adversaries – ultimately strengthening our nation’s C3 dominance.”

Lt. Col. Emily Short, 51st CBCS commander, said the innovation was a complete grassroots effort that began after the squadron was tasked to channel new ideas.

“Martinez and Malaveci are passionate about solving problems for the warfighter, and their ‘tinkerer’ spirit has led them to innovate a solution that will advance joint interoperability and connectivity between air and ground forces,” said Short.

The project earned official backing after wing leadership awarded them around $50,000 in AFWERX Squadron Innovation Funds that are meant to support operation improvement initiatives.

“The 51st CBCS’s TDL kit virtualization project is a testament to the innovative spirit we strive to foster across the 461st ACW,” said Col. Sammi Bonney, 461st ACW commander. “By holding pitch days for Squadron Innovation Funds, we empower our Airmen to develop solutions that enhance our mission capabilities and directly support national defense.”

The 51st CBCS recently began hosting portions of the TDL kit virtualization project on a development collaboration cloud that allows other users to set up their own servers using scripts from the project. The build is also automated, saving Airmen time when deploying the system.

“Empowering our personnel to identify and implement innovative solutions is crucial to success—we are continuously seeking ways to improve how we operate,” said Col. Jennifer Carns, 5th Combat Communications Group commander. “This TDL kit is a prime example as it directly improves C3 operations, ensuring our readiness and strengthening our ability to respond effectively to support the mission in a dynamic environment.”