Town Hall Notes for SHAPE and Chièvres Air Base – Feb. 4, 2026

SHAPE, Belgium – Colonel Patrick Hofmann, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux commander, welcomed the Chièvres and SHAPE community to the quarterly Town Hall on Feb. 4, 2026, at the SHAPE Club. The event was co-hosted by leadership from the SHAPE Base Support Group (BSG), the SHAPE Healthcare Facility, and the U.S. National Military Representative (NMR) team.

USAG Benelux community updates

Hofmann opened by emphasizing the purpose of the Town Hall was to keep the community and Families informed, address questions, provide updates, announce upcoming events, and better understand community concerns.

Hofmann addressed the recent, brief lapse in U.S. government appropriations. While this caused minor impacts, services at overseas (OCONUS) locations like SHAPE generally experience limited disruption. Overall, impacts were manageable due in part to host-nation employees who support continuity of services.

Central Processing Facility functions such as in- and out-processing paperwork may have experienced delays

Some infrastructure projects were paused

Government housing services and maintenance remained unaffected

Post offices, DFMWR services, childcare, and most garrison services remained operational

The ongoing Army Materiel Command hiring freeze continues to affect staffing across the garrison. While some hiring exceptions have been approved, several vacancies remain unfilled. Community members may notice occasional unplanned facility closures due to limited staffing, reduced walk-in availability at processing centers and adjusted services or hours at the post offices and other facilities.

The garrison will communicate changes as quickly and transparently as possible through official channels. Virtual appointments and alternative service options will be offered when available, and emergency services will continue uninterrupted. Community members are encouraged to monitor garrison social media for the most current updates.

The Post Offices on SHAPE and Chièvres Air Base have recently updated their hours. Community feedback on postal hours is welcomed through the ICE system.

Chièvres Post Office : Closed on Mondays; open Tuesday–Friday

: Closed on Mondays; open Tuesday–Friday Official Mail from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Finance Counter from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pick Up Mail Counter from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SHAPE Post Office : Open Monday–Friday.

: Open Monday–Friday. Official Mail from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Finance Counter from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pick Up Mail Counter from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After-hours pickup available via automated mail lockers.

An overseas housing utilities survey is currently open. Participation is critical to ensure accurate utility cost reimbursement for current and future residents. Links are available on the garrison website and social media platforms.

Updates

Gate 1 at Chièvres Air Base remains closed through the end of March due to force protection upgrades. Gate 14 remains the alternate access

Enhanced Protection Operations: Increased ID checks and security measures will occur later this quarter to test installation readiness

Upcoming Events

Kids Day Extravaganza: Mar. 21 at Chièvres Air Base, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring an egg hunt and family activities

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation updates

CYS Sports Enrollment: Feb. 9 to Mar. 13 for spring soccer and baseball

Kids Zumba: New class available; details through Parent Central

ACS Employment Support: Networking courses, résumé assistance, and help navigating USAJobs, including current openings for security and engineering positions

Guided Tours for Newcomers: Feb. 10, registration through ACS.

Storage Options: Available through Outdoor Recreation for those needing additional space

Valentine’s Week Activities

Parents’ Night Out: Feb. 13 at the School Age Center (PG-13 movie)

Valentine’s Partner Workout: Feb. 13 at Chièvres Air Base starting at 12 p.m.

Healthcare Facility Updates

Col. Matt Clark, SHAPE Healthcare Facility and Brussels Army Health Clinic commander, outlined healthcare services and support.

The SHAPE Healthcare Facility provides primary care, optometry, immunizations (for all eligible beneficiaries except Belgian nationals), and physical therapy.

During the week of February 16, front-door access to the clinic will be temporarily unavailable due to door replacement. Patients are asked to use the rear entrance near the school and Triad area, where check-in kiosks will be operational. Other recent facility upgrades include improved lighting and infrastructure enhancements.

The SHAPE Clinic is preparing for a CAP laboratory inspection for quality assurance purposes and a Joint Commission inspection in mid-March. These inspections ensure high-quality care and compliance with international standards.

Healthcare liaisons remain available at local hospitals to assist with coordination of care, language barriers, and navigating the Belgian healthcare system, though appointment scheduling responsibilities remain with patients. The Brussels Army Health Clinic can also see patients from SHAPE to include retirees and civilians covered by Tricare beneficiaries.

Patients are encouraged to continue using the ICE system for feedback, particularly positive comments. The clinic’s “Caught You Caring” initiative recognizes staff for outstanding service.

SHAPE community updates

Colonel Jody Daigle, SHAPE Base Support Group (BSG) commander hosted recent SHAPE-specific Town Halls and provided updates from those events to the wider Benelux community.

The recent B3s Sports Bar moved locations to the SHAPE club, leaving the previous location empty with plans for it to be renovated. The community is encouraged to offer feedback to determine how the space can be used for future needs.

Another focus area is the Scout Hut, which also requires renovation. Plans are being developed to relocate activities to ensure Scouts can continue operations smoothly over the coming years. Community members were invited to raise any follow-up questions from those discussions or address other SHAPE-related concerns.

U.S. National Military Representative (NMR)

Lt. Col. Cherry Padilla, Deputy U.S. National Military Representative, explained the NMR role in coordinating U.S. policies and actions for SHAPE Allied Command (SAC) and liaising with higher headquarters, including the Pentagon. The NMR team is always available to answer any questions or concerns from the U.S. community.

Commissary operations

Sarah Vincent, Chièvres Air Base Commissary officer, reminded the community that the Commissary remains unaffected during the government shut down.

The Fischer House Scholarship contest closes on Feb. 11. The scholarship is open to children of military service members, for more information visit the Fischer House website.

Every week, the Commissary receives a list of what items are available to be ordered. The Commissaries place their orders and items are shipped out in reference to that. The Chièvres Commissary is close to the end of the supply chain, so sometimes when items arrive, they are close to their expiration date. U.S. products are delivered Monday and Thursday evenings.

Vincent is currently working with a local poultry supplier to get more ground chicken and turkey at the Commissary.

Questions and Answers

Q1: Since Bun-D closed, are there plans to open another restaurant? Is there a time frame when new options in the food court will be available? A1: At the end of 2025, the contract did end for the previous food service provider. The only available options at this time are Hunt’s Brothers Pizza and Donner Kabob Truck. The garrison is working with Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) to get a contract with another food service provider. Hofmann acknowledged that it is a problem and is working on an interim solution. There is no determined timeline, however, the garrison will update the community when more information becomes available.

Q2: I am grateful for the green spaces around SHAPE and SHAPE Village and all the new paths they are putting in. However, I’m really disappointed that none of the new paths are paved. Are there plans to pave those pathways or repair any of the sidewalks through Luxembourg Gate? A2: We have a little over 500 houses in SHAPE Village, by the end of May or June we will have completed the Village with 600 houses and apartments in total. Once SHAPE Village is complete, there will be a big event for the inauguration of the Village. The gravel was necessary for drainage, so after the construction phase is over, that’s when we’ll relook at it and assess where we still need that gravel drainage. We are limited now with what we can do because of the construction but there are future plans being evaluated to improve SHAPE Village and the bike entrance for the Luxembourg gate.

Q3: When I first came to the theater as a Department of the Army civilian, I was provided with access to the SHAPE Healthcare Facility liaisons. Over the past year, I was told they can no longer provide liaison services to civilians. Could this service be once again extended to civilians. A3: Civilians at SHAPE are able to get liaison support now, they are at the local hospitals to help coordinate care.

Q4: The liaisons have told me (Department of the Army civilian) that they are unable to assist with making appointments. Is this correct? A4: The liaison’s job is not to make the appointments but to assist you with the appointment and help you understand the process.

Q5: Can the liaisons call us when our appointment is cancelled? A5: Belgian law is very restrictive around what they can tell the SHAPE Healthcare Facility about your care. SHAPE can only know about your healthcare if you tell them about your healthcare.

Q6: Will the Post Office hours change after seasonal workers contracts have been completed? A6: It depends on the hiring freeze and what the available resources will be. We do have the authority to hire seasonal workers who will continue their contracts for several more months. There is no anticipation of changes to the Post Office hours in the short-term future.

Compliments from the community

The SHAPE Healthcare Facility organized a great Flu Shot program. The public schedule available in advance was very helpful.

The liaisons in Soignies were very helpful and made an emergency visit seamless.

Patient liaison Stefania Delhaye made my emergency visit easier and led to an exceptional experience.

Looking ahead

Plans are underway for an expanded Fourth of July celebration at SHAPE in recognition of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. Community participation and local organizations are encouraged to be part of the event.

Closing remarks

Hofmann thanked attendees for their participation and expressed his pride in serving the community, serving alongside Team Benelux and serving Families overseas.