NORAD TO SECURE THE SKIES OVER LEVI’S STADIUM DURING SUPER BOWL LX

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is supporting a multi-agency effort to ensure the safety and security of the airspace during Super Bowl LX, scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As part of its homeland defense mission, NORAD’s Continental U.S. NORAD Region (CONR) is providing aerospace warning and aerospace control in close coordination with federal, state, and local partners by enforcing the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) temporary flight restriction (TFR) area over and around the stadium on game day.

CONR employs a well-established, graduated response focused on safety, coordination, and de-escalation, with the primary objective of identifying and resolving potential airspace concerns and, when necessary, safely escorting aircraft out of restricted areas.

CONR’s support is integrated into a broader interagency effort that includes the FAA, the U.S. Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement, providing layered security for major national events.

NORAD, officially established in 1958, is a unique U.S. and Canadian binational command that conducts aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning in defense of North America, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Quotes

"This is a total team effort. Just as the teams on the field prepare for Super Bowl LX, NORAD trains every day to defend the homeland. We stand ready to secure the skies – not only over Levi’s Stadium, but across North America — so fans can enjoy one of the year’s biggest sporting events knowing the airspace above them is safe and secure.”

Lieutenant-General Luke Ahmann, CONR commander

"The Super Bowl brings together an enormous amount of coordination, and our team has been deeply engaged from the start. While fans are enjoying the game, our team will be behind the scenes conducting our 24-7 no fail air defense mission to protect the airspace above Levi’s Stadium. As kickoff approaches in Santa Clara, the message from America’s AOC remains the same: you watch the game, we’ll watch the skies.”

Colonel Michael Western, 601st Air Operation Center (AOC) commander