Modernizing the mission: New hygiene facility at Fort Knox supports Army readiness

Courtesy Photo | The exterior of a newly constructed 5,000-square-foot facility at Logistical Support Area Baker on Fort Knox, Kentucky, Dec. 22, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District managed the project, which provides permanent sanitation infrastructure for U. S. Army Cadet Command's annual Cadet Summer Training. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — For the thousands of U.S. Army ROTC cadets who converge on Fort Knox every summer, the "CST” or Cadet Summer Training experience is a rite of passage. According to the U.S. Army Cadet Command, the event is the Army’s largest annual training event, serving as the final crucible before the students commission as officers. While the training is designed to be rigorous and often primitive, the infrastructure supporting it is undergoing modernization to ensure health, morale and mission readiness.

The latest milestone in support of this effort is the completion of a new 5,000-square-foot toilet and shower facility at Logistical Support Area Baker. Completed Dec. 18, 2025, by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, this facility represents a major leap forward in field sanitation for the U.S. Army Cadet Command.

Located just off Baker Road, the facility’s placement was strategic for training but challenging for infrastructure. To bring modern amenities to this remote site, the Louisville District oversaw the installation of approximately 1.25 miles each of water, sanitary sewer, and electrical lines, stretching from the edge of the cantonment area into the heart of the training range.

With a footprint slightly larger than a basketball court, the facility maximizes the use of space, specifically engineered to handle the high-volume demands of thousands of personnel during peak training cycles. The interior layout prioritizes efficiency, featuring 36 individual shower stalls and 44 toilet stalls to minimize wait times for cadets and cadre alike. This setup is rounded out by 34 sinks and two dedicated changing areas, providing a modern, permanent sanitation solution that stands in stark contrast to the temporary field setups of the past.

Beyond the summer months, the facility remains a permanent asset for the installation. Any unit training in the LSA Baker area can now utilize the building, replacing the temporary solutions with a permanent structure.

Because CST is a seasonal event, the building was engineered to require minimal maintenance during CST off-season or when not being used for training by other units. The HVAC system includes sophisticated sensors that detect internal humidity levels, automatically adjusting to prevent mold and moisture buildup when the building is empty. Additionally, occupancy sensors ensure the system only runs at full capacity when the facility is actually in use, significantly reducing energy costs.

Another important design element was waste management. Given that the nearest sewer line is over a mile away, USACE installed a specialized wet well with a lift station.

"A facility with this many toilet and shower stalls is going to produce a lot of sewage very quickly when it’s in full use," said Drake Sullivan, project engineer and contracting officer representative with the Louisville District’s Fort Knox Resident Office. "We had to be very careful to select and approve the right kind of pump. Trainees have been known, at times, to flush baby wipes and other objects, and the pump has the ability to chop and grind these items in large volumes to prevent the sewer line from being clogged."

For Sullivan, the project is more than just a matter of blueprints and sewer lines. The USACE Fort Knox Resident Office sits directly across from the parade field where every CST class graduates.

"Every year, we see the signs of CST everywhere," Sullivan said. "For me personally, as a former cadet and commissioned officer in the Army National Guard, it motivates me to see these young men and women volunteer to undergo what, for many of them, is the toughest training they’ve been through in their lives."

The impact of these Military Construction projects often hits home in unexpected places. Sullivan recalled a recent military ball where he sat next to a young ROTC cadet and his wife. The cadet remembered seeing the LSA Baker construction site during his training.