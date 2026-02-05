Outgoing 86 AW executive director earns award for US-German community building

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | Renae Fischer, outgoing 86th Airlift Wing executive director, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. Fischer earned the “Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz! Our neighbors from the USA” appreciation award in recognition of her role in strengthening relationships between U.S. military and German Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — The outgoing 86th Airlift Wing executive director was presented with the “Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz! Our neighbors from the USA” appreciation award for achievements in strengthening relationships between U.S. military and German Allies on Jan. 21. Renae Fischer, who has served at Ramstein for six years, was presented with the award, which signifies a devoted commitment to fostering mutual understanding, participation in community life and long-term strengthening of relationships within the region.

“Receiving this award is one the highlights of my time at Ramstein,” Fischer said. “Good community relationships at the leadership-level are critical to the Global Gateway mission and the quality of life for over 50,000 Airmen, Soldiers and civilians that live in local communities.”

WiR! is a German state-level program and was initiated in 2014 by the Ministry of the Interior and Sports of Rhineland-Palatinate. It is also an official partner of the German-American Community Office in Kaiserslautern. The program aims to promote an open and active German-American community in villages close to U.S. military installations in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

“This is the largest community of Americans outside of the continental United States,” Fischer said. “When we have things like the German-American Community Office, and other engagement opportunities, it helps our Airmen and Soldiers acclimate to the local community.”

Together with 42 communities and societal organizations, the 86th AW has supported the transition for U.S. service members and their families as they adapt to German culture and lifestyle.

“We had the honor of recognizing Renae Fischer for her outstanding contributions to the German-American community in Rheinland-Pfalz,” said John Constance, WiR! program manager. “Since 2019, Renae has enabled meaningful projects and fostered a genuine sense of community. Her openness, commitment and enthusiasm for life in Germany have been truly inspiring throughout the years we worked together.”