Joint Region Marianas convenes Regional Drinking Water Committee; ensures compliance

ASAN, Guam – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, convened the Regional Drinking Water Committee board at JRM headquarters on Nimitz Hill, Jan. 29.

Environmental directors from Naval Base Guam, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Andersen Air Force Base provided reports of the current status of the region’s drinking water and systems.

The committee meets twice per year as part of Navy Drinking Water Program Management instruction under Commander, Naval Installations Command, for the overall management of drinking water delivery and to ensure drinking water meets requirements at Navy installations within the U.S. and its territories.

The meetings provide a venue to address any outstanding water quality issues or exceedances, operational issues, status of addressing current system findings, or resourcing needs with the regional commander.

“Keeping our families and our community informed of how we are managing systems that they rely on for their livelihoods is incredibly important, and I’m thankful to our drinking water experts and environmental teams for the hard work they do throughout the year to ensure the safety of our water systems.” Mietus said. “Water is the most basic, yet consequential resource we rely on, and maintaining its fidelity is an absolute priority.”

By Feb. 28, JRM is also expected to publicly release the results of its latest quarterly Dieldrin testing.

Consumer Confidence Reports are distributed to base residents every year, providing insight into the drinking water systems at each installation. Reports are also published online: https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Water-Quality-Information/

