Instructors from the United States Army and Panamanian security personnel teach a group of students water filtration techniques at the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States' enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

US and Panamanian Forces Kick Off Jungle Operations Training Course

CRISTÓBAL COLÓN, Panama — U.S. service members and Panamanian security forces are set to begin the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama (JOTC-P) Feb. 3–20 here at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, an 18-day program conducted in a combined U.S.-Panamanian setting and focused on honing jungle warfare skills to enhance multinational interoperability.



Coordinated by the Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama (JSCG-P), the course brings together U.S. Army Soldiers from the Army Security Cooperation Group – South and the 82nd Airborne Division – with support from Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B) – as well as U.S. Marines, training side-by-side with partners from Panama's Servicio Nacional de Frontera (SENAFRONT), Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (AERONAVAL), and Policía Nacional de Panamá (PNP).



This iteration marks significant growth, with increased student numbers and balanced teams featuring the continued representation from U.S. and Panamanian participants. The course will also feature the largest participation of U.S. Army personnel since the revitalized training began in August 2025. The blended teams foster collaboration, build interoperability, and encourage joint problem-solving in challenging conditions.



JOTC-P integrates assets across services and nations, including dismounted tactics and aviation support, to prepare forces for operations in dense, triple-canopy jungle terrain. The training progresses through three phases:



In phase one, participants master jungle survival fundamentals, such as machete use, fire craft, water purification, and building primitive shelters. Largely led by Panamanian instructors, this phase emphasizes adaptability, endurance, and resourcefulness in austere environments.



Phase two covers small-unit tactics, including movement techniques, ambushes, casualty evacuation, and waterborne operations, largely led by U.S. instructors. These scenarios challenge decision-making under stress and strengthen communication in multinational teams.



Phase three features five combined missions—encompassing attacking a mortar firing point and conducting ambushes and reconnaissance missions—culminating in the grueling “Green Mile” endurance event and graduation. Instructors assess teamwork, leadership, and sustained performance in demanding jungle conditions.