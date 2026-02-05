Ahead of his stripes: Senior Airman Vela leads aerospace propulsion

Vela began his Air Force career at Robins AFB, Georgia, where he worked on the TF33 engine used in the now retired E-8C Joint STARS airframe. He said the experience provided a strong technical foundation that prepared him for his current mission of maintaining the F108 engine, belonging to the KC-135 Stratotanker.



Fairchild presented its own challenges with new sets of responsibilities. Due to a shortage of noncommissioned officers, Vela led swing shift operations for six months, managing daily maintenance priorities and ensuring aircraft were ready to meet mission demands.



“Every day was different,” said Vela. “You’d come in, figure out priorities and then troubleshoot whatever issues came up.”



Vela noticed the mission tempo for aerospace propulsion can change quickly due to the global demand for aerial refueling. He even learned to coordinate with multiple sections during his six months as a shift lead, furthering his exposure to leadership and keeping the mission rolling.



“We’ve been helping out a lot of other shops,” said Vela. “Tankers are needed everywhere, we’re always sending jets out.”



A key part of his leadership approach was emphasizing teamwork over individual recognition.



“We get a lot of work done,” said Vela. “It was never just me, it was always a team effort.”



Recognizing the strengths of others allowed his team to operate more effectively, especially during periods of limited manning.



“Other people are better in certain areas of our job than I am,” said Vela. “I don’t know everything about my job, but as a team, we really excelled this year.



Vela said that mindset was shaped in part by the mentors who guided his development throughout his career.



Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Hudson, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief who previously worked with Vela at Robins AFB, remained a mentor for him after they were both tasked with a permanent change of station to Fairchild AFB. Staff Sgt. Manuel Torres, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion noncommissioned officer in charge, who Vela met at Fairchild AFB, expanded his knowledge of the KC-135 airframe and propulsion systems. Vela said both Torres and Hanson taught him exceptional skills that guided him not only in his day-to-day career, but also in the months he spent as a shift lead.



“My time at Robins taught me how maintenance happens on an aircraft,” said Vela. “Fairchild helped me grow as a leader.”



Looking back on his experience, Vela said his advice to new Airmen is simple.



“Be willing to learn,” said Vela. “Show initiative.”



Despite being selected for a promotion to staff sergeant, Vela will separate from the Air Force at the end of his contract to prioritize family, whom he said have been his primary

motivation throughout his career.



“My time at Fairchild reinforced that leadership is not always defined by rank, but by the willingness to step up when the mission requires it,” said Vela.

