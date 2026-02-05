Courtesy Photo | Seaman Elise Risen, an initial entry training student at Information Warfare Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Elise Risen, an initial entry training student at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, is recognized by the Monterey (California) City Council on June 17, 2025, after winning first place in the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Joint Enlisted Board in May. She is the first Navy initial entry training student to earn the award in more than three years. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Kevin Yiu) see less | View Image Page

IWTC Monterey student earns JEB win at DFIFLC Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Seaman Dominic Cingoranelli

Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Public Affairs



MONTEREY, Calif. – Seaman Elise Risen, a student at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, earned first place in the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Joint Enlisted Board in May. She is the first Navy initial entry training student to win the competition in more than three years.



Risen was formally recognized for her accomplishment June 17 at Monterey City Hall by the City Council.



“It was a great opportunity to be recognized at City Hall,” she said, adding that aside from volunteer events, there are few opportunities for service members at DLIFLC to engage with the community in this way. “It is also very rewarding to experience the mutual appreciation we have with the local community.”



JEB is held quarterly and includes an essay, test and board evaluation. In addition to preparing for the competition, students must keep up with the intensive DLIFLC language curriculum.



“I was given a 60-plus page document covering DLIFLC history, the (Sexual Assault Prevention and Response) program, leadership, customs and courtesies, and the (Uniform Code of Military Justice),” Risen said. “Balancing that with my regular homework was challenging, but whenever I had a short break between classes, I used flashcards to keep the material fresh.”



Risen credited her success to board presence as much as study preparation.



“Anyone can answer a question correctly, but speaking loudly and clearly, avoiding filler words, making eye contact and addressing the board members by rank can really make you stand out by means of professionalism and confidence,” she said.



Navy JEB nominees are generally selected from a pool of students who have previously won Student of the Quarter or Student of the Month awards that commend Sailors’ academic achievements and willingness to go the extra mile.



“Part of me didn’t want to participate in the Joint Enlisted Board since I was nearing the end of my course and wanted to focus more on my schoolwork,” Risen said. “But I reminded myself that I didn’t join the Navy to do the bare minimum, or to take it easy and relax. I joined the Navy primarily to challenge myself.”



Risen said she hopes her experience will inspire other Sailors to seek challenges and strive for excellence.



“Overall, settling for the bare minimum and being satisfied with where you are won’t help you improve, but striving to go farther and seeking constant improvement will always lead to success,” she added.



Earlier this year, Petty Officer 1st Class Kaitlyn Green, also from IWTC Monterey, became the first staff member to win the JEB in three years.



Leaders say Risen’s victory builds on that milestone, highlighting the achievements of both seasoned and initial-entry Sailors at IWTC Monterey.



“Seaman Risen’s success demonstrates the caliber of Sailors we have at IWTC Monterey,” said Cmdr. Miles Alvarez, the unit’s commanding officer. “Her dedication is an example for others to follow, and it reflects the commitment our command has to preparing the next generation of information warfare professionals.”



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.