Valor, Compassion and Service WAMC Honors Army Nurse Corps’ 125th Anniversary

FORT BRAGG, NC- Womack Army Medical Center commemorated the Army Nurse Corps’ 125 years of valor, compassion and service, on February 4, 2026, honoring a legacy that predates the Corps’ official recognition in 1901. The event marked a significant milestone in the history of the Army Nurse corps, which has been providing critical care to Soldiers and their families for over a century. The celebration brought together current and retired army nurses, medical professionals and others to recognize the Corps’ contributions to military and humanitarian efforts.



Chief Nursing Officer Col. Donald Kimbler emphasized that the Corp’s pillars of Valor, Compassion and Service are not mere slogans. They are behaviors and standards that army nurses have demonstrated in every generation, every theater and every type of mission they have been asked to execute.



"Compassion is not a soft virtue; it’s a disciplined one," Kimbler stated. "It’s how we preserve dignity when people feel most vulnerable. It’s how we build trust across ranks and backgrounds."



This sentiment was shared by guest speaker retired Col. Gail Ford, emphasizing the significance of the oath that they took to become an Army Nurse.



“We understood that America's expectation is that we would provide our absolute best, in everything that we did, no matter the location.”



She explained that as an army officer, they were expected to lead by example and set the standard for others to follow, owing their best to their fellow enlisted soldiers and officers with whom they served.

“Army nurses demonstrate the values of compassion, care, and valor in all that we do. Not just in our nation's wars and countries, but every single day.”



She reflected on her first assignment in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as a staff nurse.

“They certainly tested my courage to go into the NICU as a brand-new nurse. But it made me realize that I had to buck up, keep plugging on, and keep doing my best. As I gained experience, I moved to other clinical roles but always focused on giving my best.”



As a retired nurse, Ford says she continues to recruit nurses and concluded her remarks by encouraging the Army nurses in the audience.



“I introduce myself as a retired army nurse, not just a retired nurse. I've used my career examples to show that no matter what your role is within the Army Nurse Corps, or where you serve, you have the daily opportunities to perform with courage, kindness, and dedicated service.”

“As we celebrate 125 years of Army Nurse Corps history, be proud to call yourself an Army nurse. Whether you're active duty, retiree, or veteran, you are part of a long lineage of men and women who exemplify compassion, care, and love.”



Master of ceremonies Sgt. William Harrell expressed similar feelings.

“I, for one, feel honored to be part of this incredible Army Nurse Corps. This organization creates productive environments that foster mentorship and stewardship of the profession, to train the registered nurse and the licensed practical nurses of the next generation that the Army needs.”



The celebration concluded with the ceremonial cake cutting by the oldest and the youngest members of the Army Nurse Corps present Col. Kimbler and 2nd Lt. Kalen Tussey.