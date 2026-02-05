90th Missile Wing Child Care Provider of the Year

Your browser does not support the audio element.

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - For nearly two decades, Rebekah Seymour, 90th Force Support Squadron child care provider, has supported military families from her home. Because of this dedication, she was recently selected as Department of the Air Force Family Child Care Provider of the Year for 2025.

A military spouse and mother of two, Seymour has been a family child care provider for 18 years, offering military families a reliable, flexible option tailored to the realities of military life.

“We had just moved to a new base, I had a newborn, and my neighbor at the time was already doing family child care,” said Seymour. “She told me it was a great opportunity to stay home and work at the same time.”

Family child care operates out of a provider’s home, offering a licensed, small-scale environment where children of different ages are cared for together with flexible scheduling that often extends beyond standard daytime hours.

Being able to work out of her home allows Seymour to adapt to the unique needs of military families, especially when it comes to scheduling.

“You understand military life,” Seymour said. “So you're more flexible because you know the system.”

Her dedication to military families earned her a third Family Child Care Provider of the Year award during her 18 years of service.

“I was very honored,” said Seymour. “It takes a lot to do this job, and being recognized gives you a little boost of self-esteem.”

She hopes the recognition highlights family child care as a viable career for military spouses.

“It’s a good career if you want to make it one,” said Seymour. “You can go from base to base. There’s always a need for child care.”