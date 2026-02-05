Airman’s Attic: Community-Powered Support for our Airmen

With an impact of over $1 million over the last four years, the Airman’s Attic provides resources to service members and their families to help ease financial stressand strengthen resilience, ensuring Airmen are well equipped during challenging times.



“It makes us feel like we’re able to give back, we used the Airman’s Attic when we were young Airmen ourselves,” saidU.S. Air Force veteranKirstin Nelson, a six-year Airman’s Attic volunteer. “It allows us to still have a connection to the Air Force, even though our active-duty days are over.”



Established around the 1970’s, the Airman’s Attic has continued to support the military community by providing a variety of items at no cost, including: clothes, uniforms, furniture, appliances and kitchenware.



Active-duty, Reserve and Guard (on orders) members grades E-6 and below, and their dependents are eligible to utilize the advantage of the Airman’s Attic and its resources; with the exception of the uniform section, which is open to members of all ranks, ensuring access to essential uniform items when needed.



“We support service members of all ranks when the situation arises and we need to step in,” said Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Nelson, a two-year Airman’s Attic volunteer and husband to Kirstin.“A master sergeant’s family home burned down and they lost everything, we were able to coordinate with graduating students from the Air Command and Staff College, who had items they no longer needed and through their kindness, we were able to fully furnish the service member’s new home.”



Volunteers from various organizations around base continuously dedicate their time to the attic. For the Nelsons, who spend more than 20 hours per week towards organizing hundreds of donations in support of the Airman’s Attic, all the support received has been a blessing to them.



“We are blessed to have the support of base leadership and various organizations from the base, as well as the local Montgomery community.” Jason said.



Those interested in donating can drop off items during service hours from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdaysand 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Donors are recommended to only donate during this time, while remaining mindful to the possible exposure of elements and insects outside the building. The Airman’s attic encourages the donations of clothes, food, furniture, kitchenware, pet supplies, and toys, requesting that all items are serviceable and in good condition. For larger donations, coordination of a scheduled drop off is required.



If members are unable to provide items or volunteer and would like to find a way to support the Airman’s Attic, The Maxwell Top 3 offers an alternative option to donate towards the cause. Checks should be made out to Maxwell Top 3.



“As veterans, supporting Airmen and their families through the Attic give us a sense of purpose,” Jason said. “It allows us to guide and mentor them using the life lessons we learned over the course of 22 years in the Air Force.”

