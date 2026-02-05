25th Infantry Division recognizes FY26 Career Counselors of the Year

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | From left to right: Staff Sgt. Donald Martin, a retention noncommissioned officer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division; Staff Sgt. Johnny D. Todd, a career counselor assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division; and Master Sgt. Josie Marilyn D. Manalo, a senior career counselor assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, pose for a photo after being named the Fiscal Year 2026 Retention Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Career Counselor of the Year, and Senior Career see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii —The 25th Infantry Division concluded its Fiscal Year 2026 Career Counselor of the Year Competition with an awards ceremony recognizing Soldiers who demonstrated excellence in leadership, technical expertise, and a commitment to caring for Soldiers across the division. The competition began Jan. 26, 2026, and concluded Jan. 30.

The ceremony was led by Sgt. Maj. Brian Pascual, the division command career counselor, alongsideCommand Sgt. Maj. Shaun D. Curry, senior enlisted advisor for the 25th Infantry Division. Senior leaders, competitors, families, and command teams gathered to recognize the top performers following several days of competition evaluation designed to test both professional knowledge and Soldier readiness.

“This week reminded me why I call this my Super Bowl team,” Pascual said. “We had leaders competing while attending Master Leader Course, Soldiers recovering from injuries, others fresh off overseas missions, and some who haven’t even been career counselors for a year — yet every one of them showed up and represented this division with no excuses.”

Over five days, 11 competitors were evaluated across four events: the Army Fitness Test (AFT), a written examination assessing knowledge of the Army Retention Program, a mystery event focused on shooting fundamentals, and a formal appearance before a selection board. Leaders emphasized that the competition reinforced mastery of fundamentals while highlighting the total Soldier concept.

At the conclusion of the competition, division leaders announced the following Soldiers as the Fiscal Year 2026 winners, who will represent the 25th Infantry Division at the I Corps Career Counselor of the Year Competition Feb. 17–20, 2026.

Master Sgt. Josie Marilyn D. Manalo, a senior career counselor assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, was named Senior Career Counselor of the Year. She distinguished herself through strong performance on the written examination and the selection board, demonstrating mastery of retention policy, confidence and professionalism.

Staff Sgt. Johnny D. Todd, a career counselor assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, was selected as Career Counselor of the Year. His performance reflected a strong understanding of counseling fundamentals, advocacy and attention to detail across multiple events.

Staff Sgt. Donald Martin, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, was named Retention NCO of the Year. He was recognized for leadership under pressure and a standout board appearance, reinforcing the importance of preparation and professionalism when advising Soldiers and command teams.

Throughout the week, the competition reinforced the full scope of the career counselor profession—balancing Soldier readiness with technical expertise and trusted communication. From physical and tactical fundamentals to board-based evaluation and professional development training focused on leadership, equal opportunity awareness, quality control and resource management, organizers said the events prepared counselors and retention NCOs to deliver accurate guidance and steady support at critical career decision points across the division.

“Competition breeds excellence,” Curry said. “If we don’t test ourselves against our peers, we’ll never truly know how good we can be. That same standard applies when a Soldier walks into your office needing guidance.”

During the ceremony,Lyman B. Langijota, the command sergeant major of the2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, addressed the audience and highlighted the critical role career counselors play during periods of rapid operational change, including overseas missions, equipment fielding, and force transitions.

“They handled requirements that had never been done before, worked independently, and created a winning culture for our formation,” Langijota said.

As part of the ceremony, Sgt. 1st Class Tiana M. Babb, a career counselor assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service. The award recognized her leadership, professionalism and dedication to advising command teams and retaining quality Soldiers during demanding operational conditions.

Leaders closed the ceremony by thanking competitors, families, and command teams for their continued support, emphasizing that the competition reflected the unity and professionalism of the division.

“I have no doubt the 25th Infantry Division will bring that same standard of excellence to the next level,” Pascual said.