G6 visit highlights NETCOM modernization and defensive priorities

Photo By Gabriel Archer | Lieutenant General Jeth B. Rey, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, visited United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) headquarters to review NETCOM's global, theater-focused posture. (from left: Chief Warrant Officer Five (CWS) Rylan Knight, Lieutenant General Jeth B. Rey Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, NETCOM Commanding General, Major General Jacqueline D. McPhail, NETCOM Command Sergeant Major Michael J. Runk, NETCOM Chief Warrant Officer Five (CWS) Shawn E. Petermann

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ. — Lieutenant General Jeth B. Rey, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, visited United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) headquarters for a comprehensive review of NETCOM’s global, theater-focused posture. NETCOM Commanding General Major General McPhail outlined NETCOM’s mission to serve as the Army’s global IT platform and to lead global operations for the Army’s portion of the Department of War Information Network (DOWIN-A).



Briefers explained that NETCOM’s distributed structure, anchored by Regional Cyber Centers in Europe, the Pacific, Southwest Asia and Korea and supported by Signal Brigades from Germany to Afghanistan to Korea, sustained a persistent worldwide footprint. That posture enabled tailored regional support while preserving unified global operations, reinforced by Regional Hub Nodes and Strategic Teleports that provided theater-to-theater connectivity.



Officials presented operational metrics demonstrating enterprise scale. They reported roughly 10,000 annual Satellite Communications missions that supported warfighting operations, nuclear command, control and communications, and other critical tasks. They described synchronized theater operations across three theaters within a secured global cyber domain and mission support spanning 24 countries for warfighters, families and enablers. Eleven enterprise data centers were noted as strategically positioned to align compute and storage with mission owners.



The visit examined NETCOM’s unification of Army IT services. Leaders detailed Army Unified Directory Services enabling global, single-domain identity movement of users and devices, the Army Global Unified Network functioning as a software-defined transport fabric and security backbone, and the Global Secure Network providing resilient mission command capabilities with multi-site access, mobile connectivity and data-at-rest protections. Briefings described unified enterprise services from Army 365 tenancy to unified SIEM, the Army IT Service Desk and endpoint security services.



Discussion addressed modernization and resourcing. NETCOM leaders outlined funding directed at global application delivery and warfighting command-and-control integration and highlighted technology investments supporting 252,000 Azure Virtual Desktop instances and targeted artificial intelligence efforts to advance data science across the enterprise. Theater Signal Brigades were credited with driving continuous modernization through 41 identified technology initiatives.



Leaders framed NETCOM as a catalyst for next-generation command and control, emphasizing data-centric design to preserve decision advantage at the tactical edge. The visit concluded with direction to sustain theater-focused delivery, accelerate prioritized modernization, and reinforce defensive operations to ensure resilient connectivity, enhanced security and assured command and control for Army operations worldwide.