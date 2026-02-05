Public works improves Soldier quality of life through proactive maintenance

Photo By Daniel Marble | Kregory Foster, an electronics technician with Fort Benning’s Directorate of Public Works, monitors building 4326’s automation system while conducting preventive maintenance at Harmony Church, Fort Benning, Ga., Jan. 21, 2026. The Java Application Control Engine, JACE, provides real-time monitoring and alerts of plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems, enabling technicians to monitor and adjust settings from a central location off-site, and pin-point potential issues to improve diagnostics and repairs. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The Fort Benning Directorate of Public Works is accelerating its installation‑wide preventive maintenance campaign, improving quality of life for Soldiers residing in unaccompanied housing, commonly referred to as barracks.

To spearhead this effort, DPW formed a specialized team, often dubbed a “Tiger Team,” focused on proactive maintenance. Composed of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical subject matter experts, the team conducts holistic inspections and preventive maintenance across the installation. By making immediate, on‑the‑spot repairs whenever possible, the team reduces backlogs and prevents minor issues from escalating into costly or disruptive problems.

“The establishment of this team is a proactive effort to prevent common maintenance needs from growing into larger challenges,” said Geoff Ray, DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief. “This specialized team is responsible for conducting regular inspections and rapidly addressing any facility concerns before they become larger problems.”

Starting on Sand Hill

The Tiger Team’s systematic approach was first put to the test, Oct. 1, 2025, during its initial phase of inspections on Sand Hill. There, the team combed through building automation, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems, completing 23 inspections and identifying more than 200 items for routine repair work. “The issues identified by the team were queued for repair,” said Joey Milligan, DPW maintenance contractor. “It was great to see the effectiveness of the team during its initial phase.” Building on the success of the Sand Hill inspections, the team transitioned to its second phase at Harmony Church in January 2026. This phase further integrated advanced technology with "boots-on-the-ground" labor, starting with JACE, the digital heartbeat of the barracks.

Smart systems

JACE, or Java Application Control Engine (JACE), is central to these inspections. This advanced building automation technology provides electronics technicians with real-time visibility into integrated systems. JACE allows the team to verify room temperatures, humidity levels, and HVAC set points with precision. Beyond simple monitoring, JACE enables technicians to resolve issues efficiently before a physical inspection even begins. The system alerts a central maintenance facility of failures, often before residents even notice a problem. While JACE manages the digital environment, the Tiger Team’s physical inspections ensure the essential utility infrastructure remains equally resilient.

Keeping things flowing

Physical maintenance often begins in the mechanical room, where the team’s plumbers perform critical annual services, such as maintaining hot water holding tanks. A key task involves replacing the eight anode rods inside each tank; these rods attract corrosion, preventing tank deterioration. Without this yearly service, a tank’s lifespan can drop from decades to less than ten years. Following the mechanical room service, the team conducts a thorough walk‑through of the barracks, checking every faucet, latrine, and shower. During a recent inspection at Harmony Church, the team identified a failing water heater early, allowing them to fix it before it impacted Soldiers' daily routines. This same "detect-and-repair" philosophy is applied to the barracks’ electrical system.

Powering prevention

The Tiger Team’s electricians dedicate two full days to each facility to verify the integrity of outlets, switches, and panels. To see what the naked eye cannot, they use Forward-Looking Infrared thermal imaging to scan for “hot spots” behind walls. These heat signatures are early indicators of potential hazards. By identifying whether a hot spot requires a quick fix or a formal work order, the team ensures immediate safety and long-term reliability. This layered approach to safety extends from the wiring in the walls to the climate control systems on the roof.

Consistent climate

To ensure climate stability, HVAC technicians service roof top units by cleaning reusable filters and coils and replacing single‑use components. Every part of these large units - from motor bearings and freon levels to burner flames - is inspected for wear. The technicians also coordinate with the JACE system to verify airflow damper settings, ensuring consistent air distribution throughout the building. This collaboration between various trades, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC, culminates in a unified effort to support the installation's most valuable assets: its Soldiers.

Clear commitment

The preventative maintenance initiative at Fort Benning reflects a broader Department of War commitment to improving the living conditions of service members. “By investing in preventative maintenance, we are investing in our people,” said Ray. “Our service members deserve safe, clean, and well-maintained housing, and we are dedicated to ensuring their living quarters meet and exceed that standard.”