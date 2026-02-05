Fort Drum civilian employees earn recognition for excellence

Photo By Michael Strasser | Michelle Talbert, Rhonda Dusharm, David Mabry, and Michael Koberling were recognized as Fort Drum Civilians of the Year in their respective categories during an awards ceremony Feb. 5 inside The Peak. Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division senior leaders awarded more than 40 Department of the Army civilians for their exceptional performances and dedication to the mission. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 5, 2026) -- Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders recognized the civilian employees who form the foundation of mission readiness during the 2025 Civilians of the Quarter (3rd and 4th) and Civilians of the Year ceremony Feb. 5 inside The Peak.

The event honored more than 40 Department of the Army employees whose skills and institutional knowledge provide stability and ensure the success of Soldiers and their families at Fort Drum.

“Whether it is through innovation, leadership or unwavering reliability, each of you has made an immeasurable impact,” said Col. Jennifer Mykins, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for support. “Today’s recognition is not just an award, it is a testimony to your character and your work ethic.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Burns, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser, and Christopher Zimmer Sr., deputy to the Fort Drum garrison commander, joined Mykins in presenting the awards.

The following employees were awarded for their contributions during the third and fourth quarters of 2025:

General Schedule 1-8 Katie Camidge, Directorate of Emergency Services; Courtney Evans, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Kimberly Lawrence, Mission and Installation Contracting Command; Ann May, Directorate of Public Works; Matthew Brazie, Army Field Support Battalion; Brenda Johnson, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate; Chris Jones, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; and Timothy Karg, Directorate of Emergency Services.

General Schedule 9-12 Kenneth Erb, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; April Frans, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Christopher Gray, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Sarah Lepenven, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; January Mcintosh, Directorate of Public Works; Joanna Minichello, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Andre Moshier, Northeast Regional Network Enterprise Center; Christine Robinson, Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office; Robin Bridge, Directorate of Resource Management; Amanda DeCecchis, Directorate of Public Works; Andrew Hilabrandt, Directorate of Human Resources; Brandon Lee, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Alisha McNabb, Directorate of Human Resources; Anna Ostrander, Directorate of Human Resources; Kayla Rogers, Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC); and Deborah Woods, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity.

Supervisory Ian Crawford, Directorate of Public Works; Rebecca Masek, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Christine Barton, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Brian Ladner, Directorate of Human Resources; Thomas Lundy, Directorate of Public Works; James Moore, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Brandon Reynolds, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; and Erin Wilcher, Directorate of Resource Management.

Wage Grade and Leader Thomas Bankard, Directorate of Public Works; Jordan Bibey, Directorate of Public Works; Kyle Bresett, Directorate of Public Works; Matthew Chaffee, Directorate of Public Works; Matthew DeMercado, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Peter Peebles, Directorate of Public Works; and Shane White, Army Field Support Battalion.

Fort Drum Civilians of the Quarter overall winners The overall Civilians of the Quarter for the third quarter in their respective categories were: Kimberly Lawrence, Christine Robinson, Rebecca Masek, and Matthew Demercado.

The overall Civilians of the Quarter for the fourth quarter in their respective categories were: Katie Camidge, Robin Bridge, Erin Wilcher, and Peter Peebles.

Fort Drum Civilians of the Year In the past year, more than 70 civilian employees were recognized during the quarterly award ceremonies. From the pool of nominees, one employee from each of four categories is selected as Civilian of the Year. Nominees are evaluated by a panel of directors and installation leadership, and they are scored on specific performance criteria, including complexity of tasks performed, customer service, support to mission, and innovation in the performance of their duties.

General Schedule 1-8 Rhonda Dusharm, a certified physical therapy assistant with 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, was lauded for her unwavering commitment to the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) mission. She played a vital role in sustaining and enhancing the health and readiness of more than 3,000 brigade Soldiers.

Dusharm’s expertise in assessing and managing both physical and nociplastic pain has allowed her to tailor personalized care plans, helping patients overcome past trauma and fully engage in their rehabilitation. In addition to her clinical duties, she has provided yoga instruction to over 760 Soldiers, educating them on injury prevention through mobility and stability training. In addition to providing yoga instruction for more than 760 Soldiers, Dusharm has educated them on injury prevention techniques through mobility and stability training.

General Schedule 9-12 Michelle Talbert, an accountant with the 10th Mountain Division G8, was awarded for her skilled financial stewardship which led to the recovery of more than $2.7 million for the division’s budget. This provided the command with increased flexibility to fund critical operational needs. She skillfully managed a 68 percent increase in miscellaneous payment processing, ensuring vendors received timely payments – a vital component of maintaining the division's operational readiness. Her proactive management also drove the division’s unmatched transactions in the Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army) down to zero by the end of the fiscal year.

Supervisory David Mabry, chief of guards with the Directorate of Emergency Services, was recognized for his knowledge and expertise in access control operations and his performance in safeguarding the Fort Drum community.

Responsible for the daily operations, training, and safety of 53 security guards, 20 division augmentees, and six Military Police officers, Mabry sets the standard for professionalism and mentorship. His oversight of more than 12,000 random vehicle searches, 43,000 commercial vehicle searches, and 14,500 visitor inspections underscores a firm emphasis on installation security and community safety. Mabry is also responsible for all VIP visitor vetting and entry, having established protocols to streamline the processes for badge access to the installation.

Wage Grade and Leader Michael Koberling, an electronics mechanic with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, was awarded for his initiative and technical proficiency in designing and refining critical range enhancements that led to strengthening training capabilities.

He repurposed a trailer slated for recycling into a portable Target Remote Control Station, significantly enhancing the training capabilities for Soldiers on multiple ranges. Koberling is also credited as the backbone of range target operations, having upgraded communication and computer systems to provide the best possible training environment.

“Our Civilians of the Year and Civilians of the Quarter represent the very best of our work force,” Mykins said. “They are people who show up every day, with purpose, pride and a commitment to something more than themselves. Your contributions strengthen our mission, support our Soldiers and families, and elevate the entire organization.”