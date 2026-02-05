First Army Academy marks year of expansion and excellence Your browser does not support the audio element.

The past year has been one of change, execution, and accomplishments at the First Army Academy (FAA). The academy focuses on training and equipping Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) and helping them to stay on top of the latest doctrine and tactics.



According to FAA Commandant, Command Sgt. Maj. Santos Soto, the academy’s demanding mission includes “modernizing instruction, strengthening partnerships, expanding instructor capability, and enhancing readiness across the force.”



Soldiers assigned to the academy punch above their weight, with the 18-person team having trained and developed more than 1,700 OC/Ts throughout 2025.



Advances were made in modernization and training. This included: Updating and implementing the Program of Instruction; integrating new OC/T competencies such as data management instruction and H2F-I; executing a pilot virtual simulation course that enabled students to replicate every type of training in any environment; and putting the OC/T at the point of friction.



“These enhancements elevated OC/T proficiency, standardized instructional quality across formations, and aligned FAA training with emerging Army modernization requirements,” Soto said. “The integration of H2F‑I strengthened holistic readiness and ensured FAA remained synchronized with the Army’s evolving training doctrine.”



Besides these advances, gains were made in strategic partnerships and external support. FAA collaborated with several units, including the 1st Cavalry Division, the 84th Training Command, and Reserve MEDCOM units. FAA also lent its support to two Mobile Training Teams (MTT) to increase OC/T efficiency at the unit level.



“These engagements expanded First Army’s influence across components, improved interoperability, and ensured consistent OC/T standards across the Total Army,” Soto said. “The MTTs directly increased readiness by delivering OC/T development at the point of need, reducing training gaps and accelerating unit preparedness.”



Meanwhile, FAA instructors were evolving and expanding their skill set. FAA certified 10 senior instructors and developed one master instructor. In addition, the academy cut its certification timeline in half, resulting in increased throughput. Also, nine newH2F-Is were added, which enabled FAA to replace civilian instructors with no degradation in instruction. Finally, the FAA launched an academy mentorship program to ensure Soldiers across the enterprise gain firsthand experience and a solid understanding of what to expect when they arrive at their units. In addition, the academy coordinated for a civilian instructor to provide a 40‑hour Project Management Professional (PMP) training course, enabling several instructors to receive professional development and prepare for the PMP certification exam.



Soto explained that these advances “expanded FAA’s instructional depth, reduced certification bottlenecks, and strengthened institutional knowledge. The addition of H2F‑Is ensured uninterrupted delivery of critical instruction while enhancing the academy’s organic capability.”



Upgrades were also made to the academy’s infrastructure and technological capabilities. These included new monitors and whiteboards, an improved command supply discipline program, and a classroom security program.



“Modernized facilities improved the learning environment, increased instructional efficiency, and ensured compliance with Army standards,” Soto said. “These upgrades directly enhanced student engagement and instructor effectiveness.”



The Academy also achieved capacity expansion and enterprise support. Highlights included: Expanding student throughput from 72 to 96 — during a government shutdown, and improved Additional Skill Identifier management to ensure accurate tracking and use of OC/Ts.



“Expanding throughput directly increased the number of trained OC/Ts available to divisions, improving readiness across the Army,” Soto said. “Enhanced ASI management ensured the force could effectively employ OC/T‑qualified Soldiers where they were most needed.”



It all added up to a highly successful year, according to Soto: “The academy modernized curriculum, strengthened partnerships, increased instructor capability, and expanded capacity, all without mission degradation. These efforts significantly enhanced First Army readiness and contributed to the Army’s broader modernization and training objectives.”