IWTC Monterey hosts 3rd annual CTI Career Symposium

By Seaman Dominic Cingoranelli and Chief Petty Officer Lindsay Fondren Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Public Affairs

MONTEREY, Calif. – Information Warfare Training Command Monterey hosted the 3rd annual Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI) Career Symposium at Presidio of Monterey’s Khalil Hall on May 16 to bring Sailors and community leaders together for career development and mentorship.

The symposium provided students with a holistic overview of CTI missions, while also serving as a collaborative space for community leadership to connect directly with the next generation of Navy linguists.

“The goal (of this year’s symposium) was to try to get presenters who will get students excited about what’s to come and show everyone that there’s so much more to the job than the language,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Naomi Mori, who organized this year’s symposium.

Navy-wide representation

The agenda featured a diverse lineup of panelists representing career management, community leadership, operational assignments and emerging missions across the CTI rating. They traveled from across the Navy to share their perspectives with students.

Representatives came from the Navy Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Office; Naval Information Forces, Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Navy Information Operations Command Pacific. A CTI technical adviser, senior detailer and Navy cyber language analysts were among experts on hand.

Together, their presentations highlighted the broad scope of opportunities available to Navy linguists and underscored the increasing importance of CTIs in many different mission sets, officials said.

Tailored for every career stage

The day prior to the main symposium, IWTC Monterey held a specific briefing for fleet returnees to provide Sailors with targeted guidance on career progression and community opportunities.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Leighton Galvan, a Chinese language student re-rating to CTI, said the symposium helped him connect the dots.

“The highlight was learning more about what a Fleet Information Operations Center is,” he said. “I’m from outside the CTI community so it was really great to learn more about what my job will be.”

Seaman Lia Noyola Perez, an initial-entry trainee also studying Chinese, said the event provided valuable perspective.

“This had a lot of information about the CTI community as a whole,” she added. “It’s really good for people new to the Navy to learn more about what the job is.”

Lively discussions

Following formal presentations, the symposium shifted into breakout sessions where Sailors visited different areas of the building with subject-matter experts for small-group discussions. The atmosphere was loud and busy in contrast to the typically quiet and studious halls.

“The energy in the room really showed how invested our students are in learning about the fleet and their future,” Mori said.

Cmdr. Miles Alvarez, IWTC Monterey commanding officer, said this event highlights the importance of mentorship and professional development within the CTI community.

“Our students leave with a stronger understanding of the career paths and operational missions that await them in the fleet,” he said.

As IWTC Monterey continues training Sailors in critical foreign languages, events such as the CTI Career Symposium ensure graduates enter the fleet not only proficient in their assigned language but also prepared to serve as information warfare professionals across the Navy’s global missions, officials said.

About Information Warfare Training Command Monterey

As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC Monterey provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.