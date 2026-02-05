Carrier Strike Group 1 welcomes new commander Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN DIEGO – Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 held an assumption of command ceremony in San Diego, Feb. 5.



Rear Adm. Jay Clark assumed command of CSG-1 and succeeds Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, who served as CSG-1 commander from April to October 2025.



Bauernschmidt brought the strike group safely home from a nine-month underway, where CSG-1 conducted operations in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. Under her leadership, CSG-1 conducted strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen during Operation Rough Rider. These operations degraded Houthi capabilities and disrupted threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.



Bauernschmidt reported to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in November 2025, where she now holds the position of director of maritime operations.



“It is a deep honor and privilege to assume command of such an exceptional team of warfighters,” said Clark. “CSG-1 is well known for its discipline and legacy of success, and I am eager to work alongside this exceptional team.”



Clark’s previous assignments include director of the Navy Culture and Force Resilience Office, executive officer and commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and deputy commodore and commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1. He also served as commanding officer of Afloat Training Group Mayport, deputy director of 21st Century Sailor Office, and executive assistant to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



CSG-1 consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), DESRON 1, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), and Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001).



CSG-1 was established in 1930 and serves as one of five U.S. Navy carrier strike groups currently assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet. As the U.S. Navy's first maritime naval aviation formation, CSG-1 sustains lethal combat forces capable of operating in any maritime area of operations while maintaining naval superiority and readiness.



For more news from CSG-1, visit [http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1](http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1).