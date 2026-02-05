(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    La. Guard supports winter storm response across northeastern Louisiana

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Story by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    Louisiana National Guard

    NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana National Guard conducted recovery operations in coordination with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness following the recent winter storm that impacted northern Louisiana. Vehicle recovery teams were a central element of the response, assisting in the recovery of more than 400 vehicles, many of which were stuck in a gridlock on I-20 for more than 30 hours, and helping restore mobility along major transportation routes while reducing hazards to motorists. These efforts were critical to reopening roadways and supporting the safe movement of commercial traffic and emergency services across Interstate 20. Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, said, “Our recovery teams were the heroes of the day, literally working 24/7 to save lives.” Throughout the response, parish liaison officers were assigned across 19 parishes, working closely with the Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to support route clearance operations, assess local conditions and facilitate the delivery of critical resources. As of Jan. 29, 2026, four parishes remained actively supported as recovery efforts drew down. In support of communities impacted by extended power outages and limited access to essential services, the LANG delivered 68 pallets of meals, 32 pallets of bottled water, 50 cots, 80 blankets and generators to affected parishes. “I’m extremely proud of the Soldiers conducting recovery operations,” said Col. Kevin Price, director of logistics for the LANG. “Their skill, coordination and long hours on the ground were critical to clearing roadways, restoring mobility and supporting our state and local partners during this winter weather response.” Commodities and assets remain staged and are available to support future emergency response operations as needed. The LANG remains ready to respond as conditions require.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    LANG
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    Army National Guard
    Louisiana
    Louisiana National Guard

