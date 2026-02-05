English Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS)– Airman Apprentice Ella English graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Feb. 05, 2026.

English, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina, said receiving the Navy’s highest recruit honor was both shocking and emotional.

“Winning the Military Excellence Award made me realize it is always important to give 100% effort,” she said. “Coming into bootcamp I wanted to make my family proud. While I was here, I set goals for myself in every evolution and strived to pour every single ounce of effort into whatever we were doing. Knowing all of the hard work and tears paid-off, I am nothing but grateful and honored. Winning the MEA has motivated me to excel in the rest of my naval career by being the best Sailor I can possibly be.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork throughout training. As part of her recognition, English received a flag letter of commendation.

English said her decision to join the Navy was rooted in her desire to reach her full potential. “The reason I joined the Navy was to find purpose and do something I am super passionate about,” she said. “Joining the military opened a door for me to push myself to my full potential while also learning how to be a better person. The Navy offers opportunities to carve a path for a successful future, and I knew if I could put myself in an environment that pushes me to my limits, it would only benefit me in the long run. I have always strived to become a better person every single day and the Navy provides the perfect structure for you to get comfortable being uncomfortable. Learning how to perform under pressure, work as a team and keep going after not succeeding are all things I’ve gotten better at.”

English graduated from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, where she competed in cheerleading, track and gymnastics.

Her Recruit Division Commanders were Chief Juan Diazangulo, Chief Robert Viloria, Petty Officer 1st Class Kaneisha Dortch, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Nicolls.

She also credited her shipmate, Seaman Lucy Jones, as a major source of motivation throughout training.

“During bootcamp she helped me by sticking by my side through every emotion or downfall I had and bringing me back to my feet,” English said. “She always helped me study, kept me calm and made sure that we were the best versions of ourselves. I’m grateful for our amazing friendship.”

English said the greatest challenge of boot camp was learning not to be so hard on herself. “I have always been a perfectionist and want to do everything precisely with no mistakes,” she said. “Trying not to fixate on mistakes I made was very difficult. I had to remind myself that we are all humans, we all have feelings and we all can improve no matter what our rank is. Throughout bootcamp, our Warrior Toughness classes really helped me shift my mindset into being positive and to use my mistakes as a reminder to do better next time. This has helped me overcome the faults of a perfectionist mentality.”

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.