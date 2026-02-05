Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK , Va - Engineers assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's...... read more read more Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK , Va - Engineers assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Submarine Towed Systems Branch (Code 274) pose for a photo with a modernized computer system, onboard Naval Station Norfolk, 8 Jan. 2026. MARMC, a field activity under NAVSEA, provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox). see less | View Image Page

Naval Engineers Enhance Submarine Fleet's Tactical Edge with In-House Modernization Your browser does not support the audio element.

NORFOLK, Va –A dedicated team of engineers and technicians from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Submarine Towed Systems Branch (Code 274) is improving the operational capabilities of the Navy’s fleet by building and installing a new critical control system.



Functioning as an alteration installation team, the group has taken a hands-on approach to modernizing the equipment used to manage tactical sonar sensors. This equipment replaces a critical component of the legacy units faced with the growing challenges of component obsolescence and parts availability, making replacement a priority. This modernization not only resolves these part-sourcing issues but also introduces critical capabilities and functions for the operators.



In a unique approach, Code 274 partnered with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport and the Submarine Acoustic Systems program office to oversee the manufacturing process from start to finish. Once the materials are sourced, the assembly is performed entirely in-house by Code 274 technicians and engineers. Each unit is assembled piece-by-piece and cable-by-cable, a meticulous process ensuring high-quality construction. After assembly, each unit undergoes specific programming and testing before being certified for use in the fleet. Installations are proceeding at a rate that satisfies the needs of all candidate platforms.



“From my perspective, reliability and supportability are the biggest improvements,” said Andrew Thurmond, senior engineer, Code 274. “With the previous unit, you couldn’t get components anymore, the software wasn’t maintainable, and the government didn’t own the software. Now, we have a government design with all modern parts that are procurable. It’s easier for operators on the ship to operate the system remotely, and they have more options to maintain it.”



The production line continues to be active. With two orders already produced and installed, Code 274 recently received the materials for a third order and has begun the assembly process, ensuring a steady supply of this upgraded technology for the fleet.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides Navy fleet maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.